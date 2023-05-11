Last night’s town hall farce: it’s one medium, several media

Wikimedia graphic adapted from a work by Ymnes.
They’re all the same? Hardly
Editor’s note: CNN, with its audience selection and what that audience did, really piled on last night. But the original sin is that this large medium, with its international reach and millions of viewers, groveled before and gave a platform to a notorious liar. Truth is the first principle in worthy journalism, and CNN violated it in that fashion.
