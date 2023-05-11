Last night’s town hall farce: it’s one medium, several media

Wikimedia graphic adapted from a work by Ymnes

They’re all the same? Hardly

We'll, young journos! I don't even know what to tell you about that one! Does that town hall discourage you about the state of American journalism? What was the most embarrassing/sad moment for you in that Town Hall? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 11, 2023

.@Lawrence points out that Kaitlan Collins failed to fact-check Trump's lies about abortion pic.twitter.com/4ykT4g1I1Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

I had no expectations re Trump. He’s true to form -a chaotic, lying bully.



What’s disappointing is the audience, clapping & laughing at minimizing sexual abuse & other awful shit. Exhausting as it is, he’s gonna be the nominee. We will come out & beat him again.



It is what it… — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 11, 2023

Are you as disgusted as me? CNN is working hard to normalize white supremacy… 'Irresponsible' CNN accused of packing Trump town hall with 400 'sympathetic' voters https://t.co/YsEGvBHC6g — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) May 10, 2023

"It showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years …"



— @JoeNBC on @Morning_Joe calls the CNN town hall "disgraceful on every level" pic.twitter.com/TiYUwfA2Kx — The Recount (@therecount) May 11, 2023

Kaitlin Collins strived mightily to hold Donald Trump to the issues-like trying to harness a buffalo stampede. Truth was beside the point. His raps on immigration, inflation, energy, Ukraine, abortion & election denial were not fact based. It doesn’t matter. He’s coming. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 11, 2023

So, apparently CNN has no problem allowing Trump and their townhall audience to ridicule sexual abuse victims.



Trump has consistently stream rolled over Collins with lies and offensive nonsense.



This is a disgraceful display. — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) May 11, 2023

Editor’s note: CNN, with its audience selection and what that audience did, really piled on last night. But the original sin is that this large medium, with its international reach and millions of viewers, groveled before and gave a platform to a notorious liar. Truth is the first principle in worthy journalism, and CNN violated it in that fashion.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes