¿Wappin? Another eclectic Friday mix / Otra mezcla ecléctica del viernes

Grace Slick, way back when
Grace Slick, way back when. Photo from The Wallpaper Cave.

The playlist is on time this time
La lista de reproducción es puntual esta vez

Sech – Relación
https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4

Warren Zevon – Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner
https://youtu.be/wRWCK9zGynA

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/oD2gbPIUlVU

60s garage rock mix
https://youtu.be/cOyA7aK0HqU

Shakira – Acróstico
https://youtu.be/ETPGTAyc68M

Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/YQPGxiICF28

Larry Groce – Junk Food Junkie
https://youtu.be/jQnIL-XPerQ

Strictly reggae roots from the 80s and 90s mix
https://youtu.be/ykzTx2NviUc

Loyal Lobos – Si Volviera a Conocerte
https://youtu.be/_8yy9cm1WSI

Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
https://youtu.be/RR-1chPUtmI

Little Walter & Koko Taylor – 1967 American Folk Blues Festival
https://youtu.be/CQsYhCDAcsA

The Beachers – Ojos verdes
https://youtu.be/Ue6irMlvLtc

