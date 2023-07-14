¿Wappin? Another eclectic Friday mix / Otra mezcla ecléctica del viernes

Grace Slick, way back when. Photo from The Wallpaper Cave.

The playlist is on time this time

La lista de reproducción es puntual esta vez

Sech – Relación

https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4

Warren Zevon – Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner

https://youtu.be/wRWCK9zGynA

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane

https://youtu.be/oD2gbPIUlVU

60s garage rock mix

https://youtu.be/cOyA7aK0HqU

Shakira – Acróstico

https://youtu.be/ETPGTAyc68M

Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves

https://youtu.be/YQPGxiICF28

Larry Groce – Junk Food Junkie

https://youtu.be/jQnIL-XPerQ

Strictly reggae roots from the 80s and 90s mix

https://youtu.be/ykzTx2NviUc

Loyal Lobos – Si Volviera a Conocerte

https://youtu.be/_8yy9cm1WSI

Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen

https://youtu.be/RR-1chPUtmI

Little Walter & Koko Taylor – 1967 American Folk Blues Festival

https://youtu.be/CQsYhCDAcsA

The Beachers – Ojos verdes

https://youtu.be/Ue6irMlvLtc

