¿Wappin? Another eclectic Friday mix / Otra mezcla ecléctica del viernes

Grace Slick, way back when. Photo from The Wallpaper Cave.
The playlist is on time this time
La lista de reproducción es puntual esta vez
Sech – Relación
https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4
Warren Zevon – Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner
https://youtu.be/wRWCK9zGynA
Lou Reed – Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/oD2gbPIUlVU
60s garage rock mix
https://youtu.be/cOyA7aK0HqU
Shakira – Acróstico
https://youtu.be/ETPGTAyc68M
Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – When I was a boy I watched the wolves
https://youtu.be/YQPGxiICF28
Larry Groce – Junk Food Junkie
https://youtu.be/jQnIL-XPerQ
Strictly reggae roots from the 80s and 90s mix
https://youtu.be/ykzTx2NviUc
Loyal Lobos – Si Volviera a Conocerte
https://youtu.be/_8yy9cm1WSI
Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen
https://youtu.be/RR-1chPUtmI
Little Walter & Koko Taylor – 1967 American Folk Blues Festival
https://youtu.be/CQsYhCDAcsA
The Beachers – Ojos verdes
https://youtu.be/Ue6irMlvLtc
