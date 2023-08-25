¿Wappin? 30 days in the hole / Un mes en régimen de aislamiento

Note the animalistic demeanor.

Sí, todos tenemos que purgar nuestro tiempo

Yes, we all have to do our time

Humble Pie – 30 Days in the Hole

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues

10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man

Nelson Ned – El Preso Número Nueve

Peter Gabriel & Playing for Change – Biko

Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom

BB King, Joan Baez et al – Sing Sing Prison Concert

Andre Williams – Jailbait

Alice Cooper – Mr. and Misdemeanor

Rolling Stones – Citadel

Flora Purim – Casa Forte

Third World – 1865

Los Mozambiques – El Presidiario

Holly Near & Ronny Gilbert – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida

Mon Laferte – Sola con mis monstruos concierto 2023

Been there, done that – but not what HE did. You really don’t know freedom until you have lost it.

