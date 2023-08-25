¿Wappin? 30 days in the hole / Un mes en régimen de aislamiento

Note the animalistic demeanor.
Sí, todos tenemos que purgar nuestro tiempo
Yes, we all have to do our time
Humble Pie – 30 Days in the Hole
https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws?si=DGrfekC7wiMmAHZw
Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM?si=R7ikNIx6nytfyKTR
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZVyy8bvv3dg?si=r3fCaeYaSkBUzUd3
10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY?si=7tdvK08MbcoRbpAR
Nelson Ned – El Preso Número Nueve
https://youtu.be/d6nGHb6NQRc?si=IzgAKFy7v2-MFvy_
Peter Gabriel & Playing for Change – Biko
https://youtu.be/jWNEr4eHL18?si=29_i8fRlGiIZPzSu
Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom
https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=I1GqqTLFMv07c7Tw
BB King, Joan Baez et al – Sing Sing Prison Concert
https://youtu.be/v8zbGvP218k?si=IdtMLyTjaW_rjN0G
Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs?si=Ug6qAEBL6A0snykV
Alice Cooper – Mr. and Misdemeanor
https://youtu.be/1U4p4xWsfSw?si=hBae4XiTb2nXTTBM
Rolling Stones – Citadel
https://youtu.be/n1UHOC16VCk?si=5J72IkiSQ5RJ8JqM
Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU?si=OYJpzjFNGLHzpAk5
Third World – 1865
https://youtu.be/IC3C1qzoYa8?si=dSZg_NfqGXUnGh4C
Los Mozambiques – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/7FMC5aNrL1g?si=qpugy52dNGkRABUf
Holly Near & Ronny Gilbert – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida
https://youtu.be/TZkhUT1IBBs?si=6BVm4Mu1_5ZVV8Az
Mon Laferte – Sola con mis monstruos concierto 2023
https://youtu.be/2joDQ8vHGyE?si=YOSvKY1jlud69qnV
Been there, done that – but not what HE did. You really don’t know freedom until you have lost it.
