¿Wappin? 30 days in the hole / Un mes en régimen de aislamiento

0
Take him away
Note the animalistic demeanor.

Sí, todos tenemos que purgar nuestro tiempo
Yes, we all have to do our time

Humble Pie – 30 Days in the Hole
https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws?si=DGrfekC7wiMmAHZw

Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/EC9fDrjz8xM?si=R7ikNIx6nytfyKTR

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/ZVyy8bvv3dg?si=r3fCaeYaSkBUzUd3

10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY?si=7tdvK08MbcoRbpAR

Nelson Ned – El Preso Número Nueve
https://youtu.be/d6nGHb6NQRc?si=IzgAKFy7v2-MFvy_

Peter Gabriel & Playing for Change – Biko
https://youtu.be/jWNEr4eHL18?si=29_i8fRlGiIZPzSu

Roberta Flack – Oh Freedom
https://youtu.be/nDP3fST_vjM?si=I1GqqTLFMv07c7Tw

BB King, Joan Baez et al – Sing Sing Prison Concert
https://youtu.be/v8zbGvP218k?si=IdtMLyTjaW_rjN0G

Andre Williams – Jailbait
https://youtu.be/hjpNpRPJqhs?si=Ug6qAEBL6A0snykV

Alice Cooper – Mr. and Misdemeanor
https://youtu.be/1U4p4xWsfSw?si=hBae4XiTb2nXTTBM

Rolling Stones – Citadel
https://youtu.be/n1UHOC16VCk?si=5J72IkiSQ5RJ8JqM

Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU?si=OYJpzjFNGLHzpAk5

Third World – 1865
https://youtu.be/IC3C1qzoYa8?si=dSZg_NfqGXUnGh4C

Los Mozambiques – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/7FMC5aNrL1g?si=qpugy52dNGkRABUf

Holly Near & Ronny Gilbert – Hay Una Mujer Desaparecida
https://youtu.be/TZkhUT1IBBs?si=6BVm4Mu1_5ZVV8Az

Mon Laferte – Sola con mis monstruos concierto 2023
https://youtu.be/2joDQ8vHGyE?si=YOSvKY1jlud69qnV

EJ in animalistic mode
Been there, done that – but not what HE did. You really don’t know freedom until you have lost it.

