¿Wappin? And then… / Y entonces…

You wouldn’t WANT to meet The Tulivieja. And if you keep acting the way that you are, she will surely come to get you, to include in her arroz con mondongo. And in Las Tablas? Mayors have been known to issue decrees prohibiting the major Carnival organizations from comparing the rival queen to The Tulivieja.

La lista de reproducción de este viernes

This Friday’s playlist

Tuna Calle Arriba de Las Tablas 1995 – La Tulivieja

https://youtu.be/WPSeRm8uLZs

Playing for Change – When the Levee Breaks

https://youtu.be/LH0-WXUFY2k

Orquesta Aragón de Cuba – Medley Nosotros / El Bodeguero

https://youtu.be/VM31v-TBoIY

Karol G & Peso Pluma – QLONA

https://youtu.be/BeUOBoSPWvA

Erika Ender – Darnos un día

https://youtu.be/2jf27qS0pfk

Carlos Santana – Sacred Fire concert (Mexico City 1993)

https://youtu.be/DnrVgXNn7aA

La Doña – Paloma No Vuelve Amar

https://youtu.be/4xBZSaAmJzs

Bruce Springsteen – Nightshift

https://youtu.be/GsTKEQzLkmw

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Night Shift

https://youtu.be/c_0yU0Vay4M

Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang

https://youtu.be/cMOKamtpUA8

Luis Arteaga – Piensala Bien

https://youtu.be/kNHXI2FoR1U

Milly Quezada – Resistirá

https://youtu.be/0xWIfvBvqMQ

Randy Weston African Rhythms Trio & Candido – Smithsonian concert

https://youtu.be/0k2eDLdhGAg

