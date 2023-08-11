¿Wappin? And then… / Y entonces…

You wouldn’t WANT to meet The Tulivieja. And if you keep acting the way that you are, she will surely come to get you, to include in her arroz con mondongo. And in Las Tablas? Mayors have been known to issue decrees prohibiting the major Carnival organizations from comparing the rival queen to The Tulivieja.
La lista de reproducción de este viernes
This Friday’s playlist
Tuna Calle Arriba de Las Tablas 1995 – La Tulivieja
https://youtu.be/WPSeRm8uLZs
Playing for Change – When the Levee Breaks
https://youtu.be/LH0-WXUFY2k
Orquesta Aragón de Cuba – Medley Nosotros / El Bodeguero
https://youtu.be/VM31v-TBoIY
Karol G & Peso Pluma – QLONA
https://youtu.be/BeUOBoSPWvA
Erika Ender – Darnos un día
https://youtu.be/2jf27qS0pfk
Carlos Santana – Sacred Fire concert (Mexico City 1993)
https://youtu.be/DnrVgXNn7aA
La Doña – Paloma No Vuelve Amar
https://youtu.be/4xBZSaAmJzs
Bruce Springsteen – Nightshift
https://youtu.be/GsTKEQzLkmw
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Night Shift
https://youtu.be/c_0yU0Vay4M
Pretenders – Back on the Chain Gang
https://youtu.be/cMOKamtpUA8
Luis Arteaga – Piensala Bien
https://youtu.be/kNHXI2FoR1U
Milly Quezada – Resistirá
https://youtu.be/0xWIfvBvqMQ
Randy Weston African Rhythms Trio & Candido – Smithsonian concert
https://youtu.be/0k2eDLdhGAg
