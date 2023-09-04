Editorials: Uh huh. Yeah, right…

Don Ricky in regalia. Have YOU hailed Il Duce today? Photo by the Presidencia, way back when.

Uh huh

He’s been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, still faces the Odebrecht bribes trial, is wanted in Spain for hiring cops and using electronic spy technology to stalk a former mistress, is denounced by the United States, his sons pointed the finger at him at their US money laundering trials. He’s a former president of Panama.

And NOW this former public figure is going to court against the Foco website, arguing that it’s illegal for a publication that he doesn’t like and doesn’t like him to show his picture.

There should be more immediate and severe penalties for this plaintiff, and his attorneys, for putting this kind of frivolous abuse on the court dockets.

Gaby Carrizo, from his Twitter feed.

Yeah, right…

The “man of the people.” You can tell by his hat and his fake smile. Or something. Some polls show him as the most disliked candidate running.

With our first past the post multi-party presidential system, he might even get elected with less than 30 percent of the vote. But it looks more likely that he will lead the Democratic Revolutionary Party to such an awful defeat that, like the Conservative Party that led the 1903 coup by which Panama separated from Colombia, he will lead that political tradition to extinction.

But look at that hat! He’s for giving a mining company the power to take just about any farmer’s land, or as a practical matter take the water that the farm would need. But he’s got the hat, the indigenous-motif shirt and that smile. What were the PRD leaders thinking?

