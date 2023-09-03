Elon Musk sells an ad

An international ad campaign, especially aimed at the violent US market. Neither the advertiser nor the owner of the medium on which it was run, one Elon Musk, seem to have any qualms about the mixture of weapons and drinking. An ad from Twitter / X.

