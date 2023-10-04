The editor’s pink scallop ceviche

You’re dealing with a guy who learned to cook young, now an old man who usually cooks for himself.

MY Panagringo creation – Pink Scallop Ceviche

by Eric Jackson

Ingredients

* You can use the little bay scallops, but much better to use the stronger-tasting big ocean scallops and cut them up to be small like bay scallops

* PURPLE onions, peeled and sliced

* Just a tiny bit of salt, which ye who have low-sodium dietary restrictions can eliminate or substitute

* The insanely hot little bird peppers to taste. You can use other hot peppers but it’s not the same

* Lime juice, just enough to submerge all the other ingredients

Directions

* Mix the scallops, onions, peppers and salt in a GLASS or PORCELAIN or glazed (without lead) bowl or container. Under no circumstances use metal (particularly aluminum) or plastic

* Pour the juice over the other ingredients, stir everything up, cover and put in fridge

* The next day, take it out of the fridge. Drain off the juice into a saucepan and maybe add a little more lime juice. Bring to a rapid boil. Pour the hot juice back into the bowl, stir and allow the mix to cool a bit, recover and put back in fridge for a few more days.

Et voila! Pink (from the color leaching out of the onions) scallop ceviche! You can reasonably put it into plastic containers like ice cream tubs now that the acidic fizzing action has run its course.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes