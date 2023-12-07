Mothers Day Eve retrospective concert with the Mothers

0
fz
Frank Zappa in 1973. Photo by Heinrich Klaffs.

In times of crisis like these, the world misses
Frank Zappa’s astute and outrageous critiques

Dirty Love
https://youtu.be/i2U_sUE8vnU?si=md0YupCS7fIXnuCz

Live in Barcelona 1988
https://youtu.be/UD5y5SbQaos?si=BN-SPGBVxaSS3t8g

Frank Zappa Joe’s Garage Acts I II & III
https://youtu.be/Cvu42XU7h50?si=TmRgNH08aLMQ7Apr

Frank Zappa Halloween ’78 NYC
https://youtu.be/LRwET7rsAyE?si=Xj3777fRlSle06xa

Dumb All Over
https://youtu.be/YGZ5isu23ow?si=5Xam-PQSawogBxxU

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

river ladyFB_2

 

Tweet

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR