Mothers Day Eve retrospective concert with the Mothers

Frank Zappa in 1973. Photo by Heinrich Klaffs.
In times of crisis like these, the world misses
Frank Zappa’s astute and outrageous critiques
Dirty Love
https://youtu.be/i2U_sUE8vnU?si=md0YupCS7fIXnuCz
Live in Barcelona 1988
https://youtu.be/UD5y5SbQaos?si=BN-SPGBVxaSS3t8g
Frank Zappa Joe’s Garage Acts I II & III
https://youtu.be/Cvu42XU7h50?si=TmRgNH08aLMQ7Apr
Frank Zappa Halloween ’78 NYC
https://youtu.be/LRwET7rsAyE?si=Xj3777fRlSle06xa
Dumb All Over
https://youtu.be/YGZ5isu23ow?si=5Xam-PQSawogBxxU
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes