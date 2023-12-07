Mothers Day Eve retrospective concert with the Mothers

Frank Zappa in 1973. Photo by Heinrich Klaffs.

In times of crisis like these, the world misses

Frank Zappa’s astute and outrageous critiques

Dirty Love

https://youtu.be/i2U_sUE8vnU?si=md0YupCS7fIXnuCz

Live in Barcelona 1988

https://youtu.be/UD5y5SbQaos?si=BN-SPGBVxaSS3t8g

Frank Zappa Joe’s Garage Acts I II & III

https://youtu.be/Cvu42XU7h50?si=TmRgNH08aLMQ7Apr

Frank Zappa Halloween ’78 NYC

https://youtu.be/LRwET7rsAyE?si=Xj3777fRlSle06xa

Dumb All Over

https://youtu.be/YGZ5isu23ow?si=5Xam-PQSawogBxxU

