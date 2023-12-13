Occupy Democrats: Trump’s lawyers allege War on Christmas

Montage by Occupy Democrats.

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s shady lawyers hit a pathetic new low as they accuse Special Counsel Jack Smith of being the “Grinch” trying to ruin Christmas by making them work through the holiday season.

Trump’s attorneys complained to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing against Smith’s request for an expedited review of whether or not Trump can be held liable for crimes he committed while president.

The Trump lawyers said that the request would destroy their plans for the holidays—

“This proposed schedule would require attorneys and support staff to work round-the-clock through the holidays, inevitably disrupting family and travel plans,” they wrote. “It is as if the Special Counsel ‘growled, with his Grinch fingers nervously drumming, ‘I must find some way to keep Christmas from coming… But how?’”

Putting aside the laziness, it’s absurd that these lawyers would think that their holiday plans are more important than the future of the country. This is a historic case, with nothing less than the future of our democracy on the line.

Trump’s lawyers also rolled out some of their all-too-familiar complaints that Smith is politically targeting Trump.

“The prosecution has one goal in this case: To unlawfully attempt to try, convict, and sentence President Trump before an election in which he is likely to defeat President Biden,” Trump’s lawyers argued. “This represents a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election and to disenfranchise the tens of millions of voters who support President Trump’s candidacy.”

This claim holds absolutely no water because Trump could have avoided prosecution by simply not committing crimes. Jack Smith is just doing his job.

He’s not the Grinch, he’s a good, loyal American.

