International Court of Justice, On Genocide in the Gaza Strip

0
ICJ
Mashup of the ICJ order’s cover sheet and a Wikimedia Commons photo by Naaman Omar.

“The State of Israel shall… prevent and punish… genocide… in the Gaza Strip”

Read the full 29-page order of the World Court, in PDF format, by clicking here.

 

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

click to donate via PayPal

 

 

>

Tweet

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

I accept the Privacy Policy