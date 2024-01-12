¿Wappin? To be a Washington fan / Ser fanático de Washington

A great football team, coming out of the shards of the PAC-10, they made it to the national championship game but ran into the mighty Michigan Wolverines. NOT a slink away with tail between legs moment.
Watch out where the Huskies go – don’t you eat that yellow snow. ¡No te comas la nieve amarilla!
On the Friday when the playlist is on time, but he not Monday’s editorial page
(Lista de reproducción del viernes de una semana de estar enfermo)
Billy Cobham, John McLaughlin et al – Awakening
https://youtu.be/xF9yiydDg08?si=S47OF7ESfX6yXjDW
Larissa Liveir – Careless Whisper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mg1dXHUhT-c
Shakira & Bzrap – Pa’ tipos como tú
https://youtu.be/ueljXmtxGdU?si=vMXKwuWtuDdl3Uvr
The Trashmen – Surfin’ Bird
https://youtu.be/jqN8OMtrBl8?si=_RJZLHUN9lhTeat-
Lana Del Rey – Say Yes To Heaven
https://youtu.be/MiAoetOXKcY?si=IzZJcS_ALfmwJE_3
Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
https://youtu.be/hBoh6CO80tk?si=Ght4h_m_mbbcRK4R
Peter Gabriel – The Rhythm of the Heat
https://youtu.be/gennp5TwDOM?si=gaaAgXdmDpN-e2aa
Frank Zappa – Yellow Snow Suite (Capitol Theater 1978)
https://youtu.be/0elpH46dOyQ?si=2mXdgnsqh6FlcGCU
A-YEON – The Eagle Flies Alone
https://youtu.be/1M14H5CNHhY?si=KGV8mv2f06-i_n9H
Joni Mitchell – Both Sides Now
https://youtu.be/nvnqcagHrCc?si=l8Yej8HCPZ3iIv3o
Rubén Blades et al – Mama Chi
https://youtu.be/ss-EVGOpf_g?si=r9Yc1-0X_JMy-hcD
