Did you know Carlos Fields? Are you related?

This is not a paid legal notice. It’s a favor to friends and family of a Panamanian fashion designer who died in New York a couple of years ago, and whose estate has been frozen in a New York court pending notification of his family, much of which is in Panama. He last visited here about six years ago. You may want to contact the Surrogate Court in New York City if you have questions about the estate or this case.

