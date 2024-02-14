Khorovytska & Willaert, Getting Ukraine through the winter

A Ukrainian kid, displaced by the war, proudly resists through the winter. Adobe stock photo by Michele Ursi.

The international community should amplify Ukrainian voices and recognize the urgency of their situation as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.

Now is the time for global solidarity

to help Ukraine survive the winter

by Jan Willaert & Liana Khorovytska — Common Dreams

As the spotlight on Ukraine dwindles, individuals and families are still fighting to survive the perpetual terror they’re experiencing. The two-year mark of the Ukraine war is coming up at the end of the month, just as the coldest period of winter blankets the region.

Citizens are facing renewed Russian attacks and the daunting challenge of securing suitable shelter to endure the frigid weather. As the Country Director and the Regional Director of CORE’s (Community Organized Relief Effort) Ukraine response team, we are working tirelessly to rebuild and assist communities throughout the country this winter.

One only has to look back to last year’s harsh winter to understand what residents face. Ukraine confronted significant challenges as local communities grappled with severe cold temperatures. Thousands of families were living in makeshift shelters after devastating attacks displaced them from their homes. Russian forces then exacerbated this humanitarian crisis by targeting essential civilian infrastructure that kept people safe and warm in the frigid cold.

The people of Ukraine face the dire challenge of enduring the ongoing conflict while braving freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall.

In response to these pressing needs, CORE has delivered support to “Invincibility Centers” established by the government in eight regions of Ukraine, which covered more than 100,000 affected people and are continuing to do so this year. These centers were designed to equip communities for winter by supplying crucial resources like food, water, firewood, and other necessities. Public buildings, such as schools, have been transformed into habitable shelters, offering much-needed relief to the affected Ukrainians, and will continue to get upgraded this winter.

In addition to supporting the upgrading of Invincibility Centers, CORE is zeroing in on critical aspects of community resilience, focusing on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) systems, upgrading bomb shelters for schools, refurbishing collective centers, and supplying construction materials for individuals whose homes were bombed. With many people returning to damaged homes—particularly the elderly—providing access to heat, hot water, and gas for cooking is vital to their survival. Cash assistance for rental support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) is also available.

Access to clean water and sanitary facilities during the winter is paramount, as central boiling stations distribute water that helps heat houses and keep people warm. Last year, Russian attacks targeted water supply and energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts, with millions still displaced today. Given the persistent threat, especially to civilian infrastructure, these Invincibility Centers are vital.

The people of Ukraine face the dire challenge of enduring the ongoing conflict while braving freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall. We must prioritize practical solutions and collective support to alleviate their suffering and help them get back to a basic level of functioning. The international community should amplify Ukrainian voices and recognize the urgency of their situation this winter. Now is the time for global solidarity to help Ukraine not only survive the winter but also pave the way for a brighter, more secure future.

Jan Willaert is the Ukraine regional director at Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). Liana Khorovytska is the Ukraine country director at Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

Contact us by email at thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes