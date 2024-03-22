¿Wappin? One hellacious road trip / Un viaje por carretera infernal

The road to Hell. Graphic by Leo Reynolds.

If you think the NEWS is awful these days

Si crees que las NOTICIAS son horribles…

Billie Eilish – All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Romeo Santos – La Diabla

Soap & Skin – Me and the Devil

Van Halen – Running With The Devil

Pat Benatar – Hell Is For Children

Ritual – The Devil Wears Prada

Indira Paganotto – Diabla

Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil

Anne Wilson – Devil

Ulpiano Vergara – Amores Prohibidos

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

Colter Wall – The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie

The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale

The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Hello Seahorse! — Bestia

Alice Cooper – Go to Hell

