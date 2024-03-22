¿Wappin? One hellacious road trip / Un viaje por carretera infernal

0
highway to hell
The road to Hell. Graphic by Leo Reynolds.

If you think the NEWS is awful these days
Si crees que las NOTICIAS son horribles…

Billie Eilish – All The Good Girls Go To Hell
https://youtu.be/-PZsSWwc9xA?si=Hd3LtrHgNUn6AqcP

Romeo Santos – La Diabla
https://youtu.be/tYUD9zpSTgw?si=xjXUcBaGGp0nXJBB

Soap & Skin – Me and the Devil
https://youtu.be/ZfWSOs5YbQ8?si=VbMH7m_sc0hxlE4_

Van Halen – Running With The Devil
https://youtu.be/Bl4dEAtxo0M?si=hIOitN95_beooWAg

Pat Benatar – Hell Is For Children
https://youtu.be/MxYsi5Y-xOQ?si=1h_1URud3aCpCB9d

Ritual – The Devil Wears Prada
https://youtu.be/tQnKdBeRTdY?si=gcqhRGY3rur21gXW

Indira Paganotto – Diabla
https://youtu.be/QKNBlxXR_Lo?si=QA4-VODBfp1UruiU

Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil
https://youtu.be/Jwtyn-L-2gQ?si=MWhVOnSILP9sMess

Anne Wilson – Devil
https://youtu.be/f1dh3t2F5oE?si=BglQBRu-ZD-12YuJ

Ulpiano Vergara – Amores Prohibidos
https://youtu.be/nNhZddpugIc?si=RgZev-eWhk0d0WYj

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
https://youtu.be/EAg69LaLlS0?si=3onwg2ROwqqCBK0q

Colter Wall – The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie
https://youtu.be/H3FZztHrCMM?si=W-mi6sWqBtUm6L6N

The Velvet Underground & Nico – Femme Fatale
https://youtu.be/r_4wKYrky4k?si=P2iSIWRpKVNf4Whk

The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia
https://youtu.be/wBjPAqmnvGA?si=UZqzmEpfh7hFftzb

Hello Seahorse! — Bestia
https://youtu.be/QNDlwHW92OY?si=PThBdPgMYw2s_n04

Alice Cooper – Go to Hell
https://youtu.be/VRL1hGPOUTo?si=WVivrqxcU_09A26Y

   

