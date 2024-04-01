Castro-Rodríguez: A problem for Republicans, about which many Hispanic voters may not hear

Read on. This is about a blackout for other people in other media.

If you rely on US corporate media broadcasts in Spanish…

by Manuel Castro-Rodríguez

Several Republicans have said they will not be voting for Trump. The list includes former President George W. Bush, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Todd Young and Bill Cassidy among others. But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

“These Republicans say they won’t vote for Trump. Here are the options they’re considering” was published on February 2, but America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on March 3 said “I could not” vote for Trump. But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney explains why he would ‘absolutely not’ vote for Trump over Biden. It was published on March 5, but America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Republican senator Bill Cassidy said on March 17 in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press about Trump’s hostile rhetoric towards migrants, it had “reflected poorly in terms of regarding folks who are coming here … illegally – and they shouldn’t be, but in a dehumanizing fashion”. … “That’s why again, many people continue to have reservations. And I say the best thing going for Donald Trump running for president is that he’s running against Joe Biden, about whom many people also have reservations. And frankly, that’s why people are considering third parties. So it’s a sorry state of affairs,”

But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Liz Cheney, who represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district in the US House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023, and served as chair of the House Republican Conference — the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership — from 2019 to 2021, voting with former President Donald Trump 90 percent of the time, on March 28 said:

We can’t survive a president willing to torch the constitution.

Former Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on March 7 that he will vote for neither Trump nor President Biden.

Cuban-American Al Cárdenas, who ran the Florida Republican Party from 1999 to 2003 and was the chair of the American Conservative Union for three years until 2014, publicly criticized the RNC on March 15 for layoffs and for installing Lara Trump as the co-chair. But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either. Former Florida Republican Party said on March 18,

Racists; bigots; haters have been around during all of America’s history. The only difference is that we finally elected one in 2016 and he is seeking re-election in 2024.

A larger percentage of voting Americans seem to be buying in on populism – which in America means the above. Think George Wallace; KKK members of congress. Regardless whether you come from the left, the right or the center, racism and hate need to be rejected by all. Mass shootings are mostly born out of racist hatred – what more proof do you need?”

But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Jennifer Horn, a former Republican Party chair in New Hampshire, on February 2 said,

I will not vote for Trump and I will not vote for a Republican unwilling to denounce Trump”… “He is a grotesque, narcissistic, emotionally ill criminal who has already made it clear he is willing to toss aside the Constitution and incite an insurrection. That goes completely against everything I used to believe the Republican Party was about.

Former New Hampshire Republican Party said on March 27 in a tweet from the Biden-Harris campaign she reposted,

Remember when Trump only wanted to send COVID aid to states with governors who supported him?

John Bolton, who served as the national security adviser under the Trump administration from April 2018 to September 2019 and had previously served as US ambassador to the UN during George W Bush’s presidency, said on March 19, “Donald Trump wants Americans to treat him like North Koreans treat Kim Jong Un. Get ready…..” Bolton posted a clip of Donald Trump speaking with Fox News’s Steve Doocy in 2018, where the former president offered praise for the North Korean dictator:

“He’s the head of a country, and I mean he’s the strong head. Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention,” Trump said in the clip. “I want my people to do the same.”

But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Steele joined in August 2020 the Lincoln Project and endorsed Joe Biden for president. Steele called former President Trump a “visceral animal” after Trump shared a video depicting President Biden tied up in the back of a truck and a string of attacks against judges overseeing his court cases.

The Biden campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, said the provocative image of the truck festooned with Trump 2024 insignia on Friday night could be construed as suggesting physical harm toward the former president’s political rival. “Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6,” Tyler said, referring to the day in 2021 when former President’s supporters attacked Congress — it was one of the many acts of violence by the neo-fascists.

Robert Gates, the only secretary of defense to serve under presidents from two different parties, was also director of the CIA under President George H.W. Bush. He said on June 17, 2020 Donald Trump is a “divider”. But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

Exactly three years after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa. He criticized late Sen. John McCain for standing in the way of Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as Obamacare, while he was still in office during a two-hour speech in Newton, Iowa. “John McCain, for some reason, couldn’t get his arm up that day,” said Trump of McCain, who was shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and spent 5½ years as a prisoner of war. The injuries he suffered left him unable to lift his arms over his head for the rest of his life. His daughter, Meghan McCain, responded on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, calling Trump an expletive and her father an “American hero.” But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service still don’t know it either.

We cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump, but America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service don’t know it. A blueprint for a Trump autocracy.

The Biden-Harris campaign is ramping up efforts to build a bipartisan coalition ahead of Election Day, releasing a new, 30-second ad that speaks directly to Nikki Haley’s supporters. But America’s Hispanics who don’t have internet service don’t know it.

The most notable Cuban-American intellectual and the two main international organizations that protect journalists (Reporters Without Borders and The Committee to Protect Journalists) are banned at Univision, Telemundo, Mega TV y América TeVé. It is very clear that these stations violate the right to freedom of information — does anyone doubt it?

Donald Trump has a big problem with Republicans, but America’s Hispanics have a bigger problem with these broadcast media.

