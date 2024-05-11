¿Wappin? Now and then / Ya y entonces

Bob Marley in a government yard in Trenchtown.
Time – and everybody and everything – passes
El tiempo – y todas y todo – pasa
Taylor Swift with Post Malon – Fortnight
https://youtu.be/q3zqJs7JUCQ?si=Pd_uEueQjEcmg4OC
Playing for Change – “Catch a Fire” Bob Marley tribute
https://youtu.be/63CUoaZVV0c?si=KBx2WftYAKCkCxRR
Sofía Valdés – Midnight Freak-Out
https://youtu.be/fyE__97Z9wE?si=2N3fARhi_8WtiD_2
Karol G & Carla Morrison – Mañana Será Bonito
https://youtu.be/orNpRKOfjzY?si=kHenIeFSEBX5nWwF
David Bowie – Heroes
https://youtu.be/e2_XYDBxmbo?si=AERs-TsmYEacn1xt
Andrea Bocelli – Viña del Mar 2024
https://youtu.be/eiJq0jYuico?si=0WKujQUf60ea4Lz_
The Pretenders – Angel of the Morning
https://youtu.be/LhGqLF-kfLs?si=QlWkTLRMsnpN9Y71
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town
https://youtu.be/6PC60gY6LRQ?si=0glioHMv5Kcu6805
Gondwana – Sentimiento Original
https://youtu.be/4DZ2QM3xa_8?si=_APqHv5z-Wm-TKkL
Mezcla de Los Hermanos Duncan et al
https://youtu.be/Q_tzAjHfzbg?si=2B3qvJCvzWHq7PF3
Erika Ender – Abrázame
https://youtu.be/chzrpOa4VDc?si=Jv2F55RR-ImHqlF0
Historical note: This past week Patti, the editor’s original co-host when The Wappin Radio Show was on the radio, passed on to the hereafter.
