¿Wappin? Now and then / Ya y entonces

0
Bob Marley in a government yard in Trenchtown.

Time – and everybody and everything – passes
El tiempo – y todas y todo – pasa

Taylor Swift with Post Malon – Fortnight
https://youtu.be/q3zqJs7JUCQ?si=Pd_uEueQjEcmg4OC

Playing for Change – “Catch a Fire” Bob Marley tribute
https://youtu.be/63CUoaZVV0c?si=KBx2WftYAKCkCxRR

Sofía Valdés – Midnight Freak-Out
https://youtu.be/fyE__97Z9wE?si=2N3fARhi_8WtiD_2

Karol G & Carla Morrison – Mañana Será Bonito
https://youtu.be/orNpRKOfjzY?si=kHenIeFSEBX5nWwF

David Bowie – Heroes
https://youtu.be/e2_XYDBxmbo?si=AERs-TsmYEacn1xt

Andrea Bocelli – Viña del Mar 2024
https://youtu.be/eiJq0jYuico?si=0WKujQUf60ea4Lz_

The Pretenders – Angel of the Morning
https://youtu.be/LhGqLF-kfLs?si=QlWkTLRMsnpN9Y71

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town
https://youtu.be/6PC60gY6LRQ?si=0glioHMv5Kcu6805

Gondwana – Sentimiento Original
https://youtu.be/4DZ2QM3xa_8?si=_APqHv5z-Wm-TKkL

Mezcla de Los Hermanos Duncan et al
https://youtu.be/Q_tzAjHfzbg?si=2B3qvJCvzWHq7PF3

Erika Ender – Abrázame
https://youtu.be/chzrpOa4VDc?si=Jv2F55RR-ImHqlF0

 

Historical note: This past week Patti, the editor’s original co-host when The Wappin Radio Show was on the radio, passed on to the hereafter.

 

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

la historia
 

FB_2

 

CUCO

 

CIAM2

 

Tweet

 

Vote en español

 
PDC
 

VFA_4

 

FB_2

 

endurance

SHARE
Previous articleJackson, What may be to come (1): The Colombian border
Next articleSTRI, Contabilización del carbono de los manglares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR