Editorials: Up to us; and Demagogues and dumb jocks

On our own, as we should be

Show a Panamanian who wants Donald Trump to solve the Odebrecht scandal for Panama and you will have pointed out somebody who does not want to see justice done for Panamanians.

The United States has and uses a veto in the United Nations. The United States dominates the Organization of American States. Handing the problem to either of those organizations is to hand it to the United States.

The president of the United States is a vicious white racist with a long history of mafia ties. He ran for office on a platform of contempt for all Latin Americans. At present he is harboring in the United States Ricardo Martinelli and Alejandro Toledo, both former Latin American presidents who each took huge bribes from Odebrecht. President Trump has his presence in Florida, where Odebrecht paid off such politicians as Jeb Bush and Xavier Suarez and received huge public works contracts, but we have never heard one peep from Trump about that situation.

Yes, there are Americans inside and outside of Panama, dual citizens and those whose sole nationality is US, who would be able and willing to help. Yes, much of Latin America is similarly caught in this pervasive international scandal and many sincere and capable people in Panama and our sister republics in the region who would work together to address the many problems created by this monumental criminal enterprise.

When it’s useful and it doesn’t compromise our national interests, Panama should accept help from its friends, and likewise lend assistance to our friends in need. Unfortunately, the spirit of mutual assistance among neighbors in search of justice has been lacking in our government.

But this is our problem. Panamanians from all walks of life need to make the sacrifices, do the work and run the risks to cure the evils that have given us the Odebrecht scandal. The facile solution of letting the Americans take care of it is no solution at all. Panama is an independent nation and it’s time for Panamanians to act according to that principle.

