The Panama News blog links, March 1, 2017

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Port Strategy, Corozal bid deadline pushed back

La Estrella, Alemán Zubieta formará parte de Junta Asesora del Canal

TradeWinds, German shipping faces ongoing upheaval

La Estrella, CNA pide revisar integrantes de la Autoridad del Canal

Prensa Latina, Bolivia to define partners for railroad

Sports / Deportes

SD Union-Tribune, Bethancourt to pitch

Telemetro, Panamá en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial de Beach Soccer

SB Nation, CONCACAF U20: Honduras beats Panama, 2-0

Prensa Latina, Fiscalía allanó instalaciones de la Federación Panameña de Fútbol

Economy / Economía

ANP, Panamá aumenta aranceles a productos colombianos

E&N, 72% del software en Panamá es ilegal

La Estrella, Campesinos reclaman tierras en la comarca

Vice news, Unauthorized immigrants paid $100 billion into US Social Security

ALAI, Trump dismantling Dodd-Frank

EFE, Chile y Argentina piden integrar Mercosur y la Alianza del Pacífico

ECNS.cn, China’s relations with Latin America near turning point

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Lianas can suppress tree growth in young tropical forests for decades

Scientific American, Dispute over first land bridge from North to South America

Canada Free Press, Corals more resilient than thought

Inside Climate News, EPA removes mentions of climate change

Latin American Herald Tribune, Summit Zoo awaits makeover

Indo Asian News Service, Dogs have social skills similar to toddlers

Smithsonian, Score one for insect intelligence

TVN, ¿Qué hacer si es atacado por abejas africanizadas?

Genetic Literacy Project, World’s largest flower: parasite swaps genes with host

Engadget, YouTube TV is Google’s live TV service

News / Noticias

DW, Kids save the mangroves in Panama

La Estrella, Rosas & Rosas recibió $1.4 millones de Odebrecht

Plus55, Marcelo Odebrecht: the man who could implode Brazil’s government

Dominican Today, DR mulls plea bargain with Odebrecht

El País, La mayor constructora peruana tiembla por el caso Odebrecht

BBC, Ecuador will hold run-off to choose new president

The Guardian, Berta Cáceres murder suspects’ links to US-trained elite troops

BBC, Bannon hails “new political order”

Opinion / Opiniones

Patrick, Brexit and the undeclared data war driving right wing campaigns

Feldstein, A conservative plan to fight global warming

Karon, Trump and the rebirth of press freedom

Greenwald, Five uncomfortable truths about the United States and Russia

Walt, Five ways Donald Trump is wrong about Islam

Astore, Losing the Afghanistan War one bad metaphor at a time

Ash, Tom Perez: a good man in a bad situation

Velasco, Free trade without the USA

Stiglitz & Guzman, From bad to worse in Puerto Rico

Sundaram, Washington rules change again

Brieger, Ecuador: los dilemas de la segunda vuelta

Vargas Llosa, Las delaciones premiadas

Simpson, Control de daños

Culture / Cultura

The AV Club, Review: My Favorite Thing is Monsters

Atlantic, Review: the Oscar-nominated “Fire at Sea”

Video: A closing prayer for Standing Rock’s Oceti Sakowin

Telemetro, Panameños abarrotan Terminal de Albrook para viajar por Carnaval

Video, Desfile de Calle Arriba de Los Santos

