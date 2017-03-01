The Panama News blog links, March 1, 2017

A jam session in Boquete
The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Port Strategy, Corozal bid deadline pushed back
La Estrella, Alemán Zubieta formará parte de Junta Asesora del Canal
TradeWinds, German shipping faces ongoing upheaval
La Estrella, CNA pide revisar integrantes de la Autoridad del Canal
Prensa Latina, Bolivia to define partners for railroad
Sports / Deportes
SD Union-Tribune, Bethancourt to pitch
Telemetro, Panamá en el Grupo C de la Copa Mundial de Beach Soccer
SB Nation, CONCACAF U20: Honduras beats Panama, 2-0
Prensa Latina, Fiscalía allanó instalaciones de la Federación Panameña de Fútbol
Economy / Economía
ANP, Panamá aumenta aranceles a productos colombianos
E&N, 72% del software en Panamá es ilegal
La Estrella, Campesinos reclaman tierras en la comarca
Vice news, Unauthorized immigrants paid $100 billion into US Social Security
ALAI, Trump dismantling Dodd-Frank
EFE, Chile y Argentina piden integrar Mercosur y la Alianza del Pacífico
ECNS.cn, China’s relations with Latin America near turning point
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Lianas can suppress tree growth in young tropical forests for decades
Scientific American, Dispute over first land bridge from North to South America
Canada Free Press, Corals more resilient than thought
Inside Climate News, EPA removes mentions of climate change
Latin American Herald Tribune, Summit Zoo awaits makeover
Indo Asian News Service, Dogs have social skills similar to toddlers
Smithsonian, Score one for insect intelligence
TVN, ¿Qué hacer si es atacado por abejas africanizadas?
Genetic Literacy Project, World’s largest flower: parasite swaps genes with host
Engadget, YouTube TV is Google’s live TV service
News / Noticias
DW, Kids save the mangroves in Panama
La Estrella, Rosas & Rosas recibió $1.4 millones de Odebrecht
Plus55, Marcelo Odebrecht: the man who could implode Brazil’s government
Dominican Today, DR mulls plea bargain with Odebrecht
El País, La mayor constructora peruana tiembla por el caso Odebrecht
BBC, Ecuador will hold run-off to choose new president
The Guardian, Berta Cáceres murder suspects’ links to US-trained elite troops
BBC, Bannon hails “new political order”
Opinion / Opiniones
Patrick, Brexit and the undeclared data war driving right wing campaigns
Feldstein, A conservative plan to fight global warming
Karon, Trump and the rebirth of press freedom
Greenwald, Five uncomfortable truths about the United States and Russia
Walt, Five ways Donald Trump is wrong about Islam
Astore, Losing the Afghanistan War one bad metaphor at a time
Ash, Tom Perez: a good man in a bad situation
Velasco, Free trade without the USA
Stiglitz & Guzman, From bad to worse in Puerto Rico
Sundaram, Washington rules change again
Brieger, Ecuador: los dilemas de la segunda vuelta
Vargas Llosa, Las delaciones premiadas
Simpson, Control de daños
Culture / Cultura
The AV Club, Review: My Favorite Thing is Monsters
Atlantic, Review: the Oscar-nominated “Fire at Sea”
Video: A closing prayer for Standing Rock’s Oceti Sakowin
Telemetro, Panameños abarrotan Terminal de Albrook para viajar por Carnaval
Video, Desfile de Calle Arriba de Los Santos
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.