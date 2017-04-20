The birds of Panama: a young shore bird ~ Los pájaros de Panamá: una ave playera juvenil

A young shore bird ~ Una ave playera juvenil

photo and note by Kermit Nourse ~ foto y nota por Kermit Nourse

Today’s bird from Panama is an immature heron or egret. It is probably a snowy egret. This one crosses a texture of tracks from the many birds before him. In the distance I could see thousands of waterfowl gathered at the shoreline.

La ave de hoy de Panamá es una garza o garceta inmadura. Es probablemente una garceta nívea. Éste cruza una textura de pistas de muchas aves antes de él. En la distancia podría ver miles de la ave acuática juntada en la línea de la costa.

~ ~ ~

