¿Wappin? The down side of humanity / El lado negativo de la humanidad

Ain’t glorious what feeds the blues
No es glorioso lo que alimenta el blues
Curtis Mayfield – Freddie’s Dead
https://youtu.be/Z9nwcpGZE6A
Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4
The Specials – Gangsters
https://youtu.be/lgCZN1rU5co
Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw
Mississippi John Hurt – Stagolee
https://youtu.be/4scedJs6hC8
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o
Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought The Law
https://youtu.be/OgtQj8O92eI
Neil Young – Down By The River
https://youtu.be/j6PsBm4VeJQ
Séptima Raíz- Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/zIZFGbbnPDU
Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/cFIqxnSo-gQ
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q
Pearl Bailey – Frankie And Johnny
https://youtu.be/oLzo4R4TMOs
Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/5ym7Lsqj90c
The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
https://youtu.be/lRm7j2UL3YY
Kafu Banton & G Money – No A La Violencia
https://youtu.be/-HkA8MKlngY
~ ~ ~
