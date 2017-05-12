¿Wappin? The down side of humanity / El lado negativo de la humanidad

Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye Jr.’s funeral. The musician was shot and killed by his father, with a pistol that the son had given the father “to protect the house.” ~ Los ritos funerarios de Marvin Gaye hijo. El músico fue baleado por su padre, con una pistola que el hijo había dado al padre “para proteger la casa”.

Ain’t glorious what feeds the blues
No es glorioso lo que alimenta el blues

Curtis Mayfield – Freddie’s Dead
https://youtu.be/Z9nwcpGZE6A

Gary B.B. Coleman – The Sky is Crying
https://youtu.be/71Gt46aX9Z4

The Specials – Gangsters
https://youtu.be/lgCZN1rU5co

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw

Mississippi John Hurt – Stagolee
https://youtu.be/4scedJs6hC8

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Bld_-7gzJ-o

Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought The Law
https://youtu.be/OgtQj8O92eI

Neil Young – Down By The River
https://youtu.be/j6PsBm4VeJQ

Séptima Raíz- Deja Vu
https://youtu.be/zIZFGbbnPDU

Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/cFIqxnSo-gQ

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rXwMrBb2x1Q

Pearl Bailey – Frankie And Johnny
https://youtu.be/oLzo4R4TMOs

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/5ym7Lsqj90c

The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
https://youtu.be/lRm7j2UL3YY

Kafu Banton & G Money – No A La Violencia
https://youtu.be/-HkA8MKlngY

 

~ ~ ~
