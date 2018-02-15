Carnival casualties

Carnival count

According to the government, there were:

0 deaths in the Carnival areas or going to or from

163 Carnival related injuries

506 traffic accidents

13,077 traffic citations issued

152,000 cars that went from the city to the Interior

400,000 people who took buses from Albrook to the Interior

19 rescues by SINAPROC

… plus they had this little Carnival Monday fire of mysterious origin at the Avesa building, on its seventh floor which houses prosecutors and forensic scientists. We are are assured that nobody was hurt and nothing much lost – JUST THE SERVER ON WHICH THE ANTI-CORRUPTION, DRUG AND ORGANIZED CRIME PROSECUTORS STORE AND MOVE THEIR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION FILES.

~ ~ ~

