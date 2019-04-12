¿Wappin? How many more times? / ¿Cuántas veces más?

0
Nipsey Hussle funeral shooting
People flee a drive-by shooting attack on the funeral procession of rapper Nipsey Hussle. At the funeral Stevie Wonder pleaded: “It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says: Listen, we must have stronger gun laws.”

Don’t talk to me about bullets
No me hable de balas

Stevie Wonder – Tears in Heaven
https://youtu.be/Jz3s9ejDyxM

Nipsey Hussle – Hussle and Motivate
https://youtu.be/nhcDl3S5sXQ

Shakira – Solo de Pido a Dios
https://youtu.be/TfUn7KbooWI

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Saturday Night Special
https://youtu.be/3vF66CsYEnc

Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/qnE775jB0Ik

Neil Young – Down By the River
https://youtu.be/KflCXmEX6BY

Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry on Their Own
https://youtu.be/ojdbDYahiCQ

Los Mozambiques – El Regreso del Presidiario
https://youtu.be/sN7FFuKrQRo

Joan Baez – El Preso Número 9
https://youtu.be/Cjaa-OhDm8Q

Champion Jack Dupree – Stack-O-Lee
https://youtu.be/bYn3ToT_e9c

Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/ko2cF6BkpD4

Bessie Smith – Black Mountain Blues
https://youtu.be/O1Lf8FVY99o

Jahfe – Solution
https://youtu.be/EqQQFJH9S6w

Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Roger Waters – The Tide Is Turning
https://youtu.be/td6CD3J9kiY

 

 
~ ~ ~
