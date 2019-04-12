¿Wappin? How many more times? / ¿Cuántas veces más?

People flee a drive-by shooting attack on the funeral procession of rapper Nipsey Hussle. At the funeral Stevie Wonder pleaded: “It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says: Listen, we must have stronger gun laws.”
Don’t talk to me about bullets
No me hable de balas
Stevie Wonder – Tears in Heaven
Nipsey Hussle – Hussle and Motivate
Shakira – Solo de Pido a Dios
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Saturday Night Special
Prince – Free
Neil Young – Down By the River
Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry on Their Own
Los Mozambiques – El Regreso del Presidiario
Joan Baez – El Preso Número 9
Champion Jack Dupree – Stack-O-Lee
Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas Sobre Dios
Bessie Smith – Black Mountain Blues
Jahfe – Solution
Kafú Banton – No Me Hablen de Bala
Roger Waters – The Tide Is Turning
