¿Wappin? Rock this time / Rock esta vez

0
Santana
Carlos Santana at Viña del Mar in 2009. Photo by alobos life.

¡Ahora rockeamos! / Now we rock!

George Thorogood – Bad To The Bone
https://youtu.be/dt_8aDOJvtM

Of Monsters and Men – Destroyer
https://youtu.be/TGPexohZm_0

Cienfue – Todapoderosa
https://youtu.be/MSczTMXnMdI

Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Why Can’t We Live Together
https://youtu.be/ZL-Za6G-gAo

Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times
https://youtu.be/wEPog_WdPE4

Mark Knopfler – Boom, Like That
https://youtu.be/0sYK2RwH5E8

La Muchacha – Pal´ Monte
https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk

Carlos Santana – Samba Pa Ti
https://youtu.be/JGJdU2dpYxg

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart
https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk

Johnny Hallyday & Joss Stone – Unchained Melody
https://youtu.be/WlqzTSwN7xc

Héroes del Silencio – Entre dos tierras
https://youtu.be/SzimletXB7M

Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw

Hello Seahorse! – Live on KEXP 2019
https://youtu.be/l1A845e5yUA

 

 

