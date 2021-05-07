¿Wappin? Rock this time / Rock esta vez

Carlos Santana at Viña del Mar in 2009. Photo by alobos life.

¡Ahora rockeamos! / Now we rock!

George Thorogood – Bad To The Bone

https://youtu.be/dt_8aDOJvtM

Of Monsters and Men – Destroyer

https://youtu.be/TGPexohZm_0

Cienfue – Todapoderosa

https://youtu.be/MSczTMXnMdI

Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Why Can’t We Live Together

https://youtu.be/ZL-Za6G-gAo

Led Zeppelin – How Many More Times

https://youtu.be/wEPog_WdPE4

Mark Knopfler – Boom, Like That

https://youtu.be/0sYK2RwH5E8

La Muchacha – Pal´ Monte

https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc

Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain

https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU

Lou Reed – Sweet Jane

https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk

Carlos Santana – Samba Pa Ti

https://youtu.be/JGJdU2dpYxg

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart

https://youtu.be/1ckv1v9GWRk

Johnny Hallyday & Joss Stone – Unchained Melody

https://youtu.be/WlqzTSwN7xc

Héroes del Silencio – Entre dos tierras

https://youtu.be/SzimletXB7M

Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song

https://youtu.be/Kq3fBKGDIOw

Hello Seahorse! – Live on KEXP 2019

https://youtu.be/l1A845e5yUA

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes