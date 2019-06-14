Opening Democratic presidential candidates’ debate lineups

On NBC and online. A good time for watch parties. PxHere photo.
Get ready to rumble!
NIGHT ONE, Wednesday, June 26:
Cory Booker
Bill de Blasio
Julián Castro
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Jay Inslee
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O’Rourke
Tim Ryan
Elizabeth Warren
NIGHT TWO, Thursday, June 27:
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Pete Buttigieg
Kirsten Gillibrand
Kamala Harris
John Hickenlooper
Bernie Sanders
Eric Swalwell
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
Very important: register, vote and get others to do so.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes