Opening Democratic presidential candidates' debate lineups

0
dems
On NBC and online. A good time for watch parties. PxHere photo.

Get ready to rumble!

NIGHT ONE, Wednesday, June 26:

Cory Booker
Bill de Blasio
Julián Castro
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Jay Inslee
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O’Rourke
Tim Ryan
Elizabeth Warren

NIGHT TWO, Thursday, June 27:

Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Pete Buttigieg
Kirsten Gillibrand
Kamala Harris
John Hickenlooper
Bernie Sanders
Eric Swalwell
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang

All right, you young progressives! It's your generation's job to put these old buzzards out to pasture!
Very important: register, vote and get others to do so.
 

