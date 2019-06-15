¿Wappin? Would’ve been the Friday playlist, but for a chip running out

Tessa Murray
Tessa Murray of Still Corners. Photo by acb.

If the sky doesn’t turn blue today, there’s this
Si el cielo no se vuelve azul hoy, hay esto

Big Daddy Wilson – Walk A Mile In My Shoes
https://youtu.be/gUm_VC3vBt4

Lee Oskar – Lee’s Blues
https://youtu.be/DTEX2hNIy44

Still Corners – Black Lagoon
https://youtu.be/LB_M44NCwUY

Bunbury – Lady Blue
https://youtu.be/AY8z7ZXJ-Vg

Donnie Hathaway – For All We Know
https://youtu.be/KEHRrMYqmI4

Beth & Joe – I’d Rather Be Blind
https://youtu.be/UEHwO_UEp7A

Lauryn Hill – I Gotta Find Peace Of Mind
https://youtu.be/pb7KjMTgK-Q

Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks
https://youtu.be/5E-OqIBvsRg

Emmylou Harris – Tougher Than The Rest
https://youtu.be/sq0MVlwL-SE

Semito – Ungowami
https://youtu.be/Su33VoF0suI

Cienfue – La Décima Tercera
https://youtu.be/AGa0ntjZLUk

Bad Bunny – Callaíta
https://youtu.be/acEOASYioGY

Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/qnE775jB0Ik

Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0

Conscious Woman (Female Rasta Roots Reggae)
https://youtu.be/iV9ZKPl_ajQ

