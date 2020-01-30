Some things to do coming up / Algunas cosas para hacer a continuación

Carnival is huge all over the country, and this year Penonome is betting that the drought will not ruin its Water Carnival on the Zarati River. The biggest party as always will be in Las Tablas, where the regueton sensation of the moment, Sech, will be putting on a series of shows. In the capital the festivities will be on the Cinta Costera, and on Saturday and Sunday at ATLAPA, the West Indian community will be hosting the annual Antillean Fair, surely the most family-oriented of Carnival events.