Some things to do coming up / Algunas cosas para hacer a continuación

The Chinese-Panamanian business and professional women put on their Kite Festival every year, which is for everyone who might be interested. Lots of non-Chinese will be there, and may notice the Confucian family values nature of the festivities.
Las mujeres profesionales y de negocios china-panameñas organizan su Festival de Cometas cada año, que es para todos los que puedan estar interesados. Muchos no chinos estarán allí, y pueden notar que la familia confuciana valora la naturaleza de las festividades.
We are into the season for local fairs, often on the saint’s day of a particular community. It is said that part of the Spanish conquest was priests finding out the main local indigenous holiday, and designating the saint celebrated that day as the community’s patron saint. In any case, there are politics in government listings of various events and this comes out of the Ministry of Agricultural Development, with its particular interest in celebrations with farm-related aspects.
Estamos en la temporada de ferias locales, a menudo en el día del santo de una comunidad en particular. Se dice que parte de la conquista española fue que los sacerdotes descubrieron la principal fiesta indígena local y designaron al santo que se celebró ese día como el santo patrón de la comunidad. En cualquier caso, hay políticas en los listados gubernamentales de varios eventos y esto proviene del Ministerio de Desarrollo Agropecuario, con su interés particular en celebraciones con aspectos relacionados con los productores.
The problem with the Panama Tourism Authority? Its efforts are more oriented toward showcasing its dignitaries than promoting events that would attract tourists.
¿El problema de la Autoridad de Turismo de Panamá? Sus esfuerzos están más orientados a exhibir a sus dignatarios que a promover eventos que atraigan a los turistas.
Carnival is huge all over the country, and this year Penonome is betting that the drought will not ruin its Water Carnival on the Zarati River. The biggest party as always will be in Las Tablas, where the regueton sensation of the moment, Sech, will be putting on a series of shows. In the capital the festivities will be on the Cinta Costera, and on Saturday and Sunday at ATLAPA, the West Indian community will be hosting the annual Antillean Fair, surely the most family-oriented of Carnival events.
Carnaval es enorme en todo el país, y este año Penonomé está apostando a que la sequía no arruinará su Carnaval Acuático en el Río Zarati. La fiesta más grande como siempre será en Las Tablas, donde la sensación de regueton del momento, Sech, estará presentando una serie de espectáculos. En la capital, las festividades se llevarán a cabo en la Cinta Costera, y el sábado y el domingo en ATLAPA, la comunidad afroantillana organizará la Feria Antillana anual, seguramente el evento de Carnaval más orientado a la familia.
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.