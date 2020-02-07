¿Wappin? This Friday’s catch / La pesca de este viernes

The catch in San Carlos. Archive photo by Eric Jackson
And it’s not even Lent yet
Ni siquiera es Cuaresma
Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI
Gil Scott-Heron – Home Is Where the Hatred Is
https://youtu.be/nSpBs1ghyoo
Kany García – La Libreta
https://youtu.be/hi43pbAoYzQ
ELO – Poor Boy
https://youtu.be/Kgqw9FXBmvY
Cultura Profética – No Eleva
https://youtu.be/SAZQYCjvBhw
Hello Seahorse! – Incendio
https://youtu.be/V6YSMXcn7DA
Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY
Natalie Merchant – I’m Not the Man
https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY
The Be Good Tanyas – Waiting Around to Die
https://youtu.be/-0SmXVrLlZ4
Leonard Cohen – Moving On
https://youtu.be/2EkydhgKUPA
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/DPL_SV3n7IU
Chrissy Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU
Tracy Chapman & Luciano Pavarotti – Baby Can I Hold You Tonight
https://youtu.be/qQdnl0_IuRg
Adan Jodorowsky & León Larregui – Vagabundos de otro mundo
https://youtu.be/odOJXfFcIaA
Miles Davis – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/FpZHjvFXprk
