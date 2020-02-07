¿Wappin? This Friday’s catch / La pesca de este viernes

The catch in San Carlos. Archive photo by Eric Jackson

And it’s not even Lent yet

Ni siquiera es Cuaresma

Kafu Banton – Cuando se viene de abajo

https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI

Gil Scott-Heron – Home Is Where the Hatred Is

https://youtu.be/nSpBs1ghyoo

Kany García – La Libreta

https://youtu.be/hi43pbAoYzQ

ELO – Poor Boy

https://youtu.be/Kgqw9FXBmvY

Cultura Profética – No Eleva

https://youtu.be/SAZQYCjvBhw

Hello Seahorse! – Incendio

https://youtu.be/V6YSMXcn7DA

Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower

https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY

Natalie Merchant – I’m Not the Man

https://youtu.be/5YUg1QZ3sWY

The Be Good Tanyas – Waiting Around to Die

https://youtu.be/-0SmXVrLlZ4

Leonard Cohen – Moving On

https://youtu.be/2EkydhgKUPA

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/DPL_SV3n7IU

Chrissy Hynde – Creep

https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

Tracy Chapman & Luciano Pavarotti – Baby Can I Hold You Tonight

https://youtu.be/qQdnl0_IuRg

Adan Jodorowsky & León Larregui – Vagabundos de otro mundo

https://youtu.be/odOJXfFcIaA

Miles Davis – Time After Time

https://youtu.be/FpZHjvFXprk

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.