Editorials: Thanks; and An American tradition

A shipment of masks, gloves and protective clothing from the USA came just in time to prevent staff at several of Panama’s major hospitals from walking off their jobs out of fear of continuing to work with minimal personal protection. US Embassy photo.

¡Gracias, Tío Sam!

It’s a long and complicated bilateral relationship, now featuring two deeply troubled countries. Are Panamanians over blaming the Gringos for everything that goes wrong here? Are Panamanian over the expectation that it takes the Americans to resolve Panama’s most serious problems?

The main truth of the matter is that Panamanians are the only ones who can save Panama. But it’s also true that we are the crossroads of the world, necessarily intermingled with, helping and being helped by other nations on this planet. Even when we are hurting, even when our old partners are hurting.

US hospitals have their own shortages. The United States has suffered a terrible death toll in this pandemic. It’s a suffering USA that extends a helping hand. Just as a suffering Panama has to give up on hosting some important sporting events that would have helped to rebuild our tourism, but we have not renounced our role of playing host to the regional humanitarian relief hub at Howard. It’s the wounded helping the wounded. What can we say?

Thanks, Uncle Sam – for starters.

The view of the White House, across the south lawn. Photo by @RebeccaARainey.

Now that he has a bit more privacy,

some remedial education is in order

“Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don’t know.” Thus spake the president of the United States.

You know, there’s an American tradition about that. Now that Donald Trump can sit in the White House gardens with enhanced privacy, he has the opportunity to learn what he apparently never did in nursery school.

Life is not just receiving, it is giving. No matter how messed up you are, you always have something to give. Pepe Mujica

Bear in mind…

When we abolish the slavery of half of humanity, together with the whole system of hypocrisy it implies, then the “division” of humanity will reveal its genuine significance and the human couple will find its true form.

Simone de Beauvoir

At a certain point in their historical lives, social classes become detached from their traditional parties. In other words, the traditional parties in that particular organizational form, with the particular men who constitute, represent and lead them, are no longer recognized by their class (or fraction of a class) as its expression. When such crises occur, the immediate situation becomes delicate and dangerous, because the field is open for violent solutions, for the activities of unknown forces, represented by charismatic “men of destiny.”

Antonio Gramsci

We women live a moment of transition, of yearnings and grievances.

Clara González

