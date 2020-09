Blessed are the united

"Honoring the immigrants on Labor Day who put food on our tables" ūüė≠‚̧



The GRUELING, LOW WAGED LABOR most Americans will not do. pic.twitter.com/vNgCzDnfaY — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 7, 2020

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes