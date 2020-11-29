Today’s “other” holiday — It’s the Bomberos’ 133rd birthday

Older than the Republic of Panama, the

best liked of this country’s institutions

by Eric Jackson (except as noted, photos by the Benmérito Cuerpo de Bomberos de la República de Panamá)

On November 28, 1887, Panamanians both prominent and humble met to found something we really needed, a fire department. There have been many changes since then, but the part-volunteer, part full-time professional organization still upholds the values of honor, discipline and abnegation,

Muster at the Balboa fire station.

A baby delivered in an ambulance in Arraijan.

Assisting at the scene of a multi-car crash in Aguadulce.

Cleaning up flood damage in Chiriqui.

Responding to a fire call in Colon.

2020 has not be a year for the usual cool parades.

Archive photo by Eric Jackson.

Building inspection after a landslide in Macaracas.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes