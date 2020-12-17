Ashrawi, Resignation from the PLO leadership

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, who was the sole remaining woman on the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee. She had been for many years the face of Palestinian public diplomacy, and more quietly, a leading dissident in favor of national unity, transparency, freedom of discussion and democracy among Palestinians. Just as young Israelis are taking to the streets to demand an end to the Netanyahu era, so, too, there is agitation for new, more inclusive, less corrupt and authoritarian leadership among the Palestinians. Photo from Dr. Ashrawi’s Twitter feed.

