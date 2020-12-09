Some Panama paintings from George Scribner’s feed the hungry benefit

“Calle 3 Este” (8” X 12”) — The Casco Viejo in Panama. Whenever I travel to Panama I try and go down to the old historic section of the city and take pictures. An image I’ve been meaning to paint for years. There are some shots I know I just have to wait until I get better at painting to try them. I added the figure (red shirt) in the distance for scale and interest.

I just want to thank everyone who purchased a painting during my October Paint sale. I posted a painting each day between October 15 and November 15 and from the sales donated $3500 each to FeedingAmerica.org and the Lafoodbank.org.

My thanks for all your support. It was for a good cause.

I have paintings available on my site at the following link. Canvas prints of my paintings are also available. Just contact me for more information and pricing.

https://www.scribnerart.com/studies-for-sale

I now have a YouTube channel with a few painting tutorials.



I’ve been meaning to do this for years and took advantage of the time I’ve been spending at home to film and edit a few tutorials. I break my classes down into three steps – Drawing then Values (light and darks) then finally Color. I posted the first one on Drawing and the other two (Value and Color) are on the way. Enjoy!

https://www.youtube.com/user/gorgona1

Happy holidays and here’s to a better 2021!

Take care,

George

“Taboga” (12” x 16”) This is a shot I took years ago from the old Hotel Chu on Taboga Island in Panama. I’ve re-painted it a few times and finally got it where I like it. I didn’t exaggerate the color of the house, it was just like this.

“Scale” (8”x 10”) A couple line handlers on the Panama Canal retrieving the ship’s lines.

“Half Ahead” (12” x 24”) Miraflores Locks, Panama Canal. I took the shot from the second set of gates around 9 p.m. after painting on site. In the painting I opened the gates (obviously would not have been happening while standing there!) to give the painting more interest and activity. My thanks to Mark Goodrich for the title.

