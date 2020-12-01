The Panama News blog links, December 1, 2020

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Panama Ship Registry joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
Foreign Policy, China’s monster fishing fleet
Business Insider, Pfizer’s vaccine flown to distribution hubs via United Airlines
Economy / Economía
Publimetro, El PIB de Panamá se contrajo un 38% en el segundo trimestre
E&N, Paises de la region aprueban Agenda Digital
The Guardian, OECD: Don’t cut UK government spending to boost COVID rebound
DeLong, The siren song of austerity
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Smithsonian: Megalodons, monster prehistoric sharks, raised their young in nurseries
Mongabay, ¿Estamos preparados para huracanes cada vez más fuertes y frecuentes?
Yallop, New data privacy rules are coming in NZ
The Guardian, ‘Is anybody in there?’ Life on the inside as a locked-in patient
BBC, Your data and how it is used to gain your vote
AgriNews: In a warming climate, can birds take the heat?
Bishop Uriah Ashley, a son of Bocas del Toro, died on November 25 at the age of 76.
News / Noticias
AFP, Panamá advierte por récord de covid-19 mientras busca reactivar su economía
CoinTelegraph, United States extradites alleged Ponzi operator from Panama
El Siglo, Maleantes de saco y corbata estafan a extranjeros
FOCO, Yanibel Ábrego aspira a la presidencia de la República por el CD
El Siglo: Vivian de Torrijos defendiendo las personas con discapacidad ante la ONU
Vila Benites & Bebbington, Peru’s greatest trial since the Fujimori dictatorship
El País, Los jóvenes de América Latina alzan la voz
The Guardian, OANN suspended from YouTube for COVID-19 cure scam
CBC, UK minister: unvaccinated could lose access to a normal life
The runoff for two US Senate seats in Georgia gets downright weird. Trump’s accusation, Unofficial Democrats repeating it on a billboard.
Opinion / Opiniones
Fischer, China won 2020
Baker, Another slow recovery from economic disaster
FiveThirtyEight, Why did down-ballot Democrats have such a mediocre showing?
Herrera, What President-Elect Joe Biden got wrong about Latinos
Conte, ‘Creo que ya nada nos despertará’
Turner: Panamá y Palestina, hermanadas por su amor a su bandera
Sagel, Pacto del Bicentenario
Culture / Cultura
EFE, “No nos podemos rendir”: Sech pide a sus seguidores luchar por los sueños
Blades, “Pelusa”
AFP, Battle over borscht: new front in Russia-Ukraine conflict
December 8, the Day of the Immaculate Conception, is Panamanian Mothers Day.
It is a major holiday here. Painting by Bartolomé Esteban Perez Murillo.
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes