¿Wappin? Días fiestas en un año epidémico / Plague year holidays

Música para sobrevivir a las fiestas
Music to survive the holidays

Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz its Christmas
https://youtu.be/DurNzCqdde4

Los Silvertones – Old Buzzard
https://youtu.be/ws44pwGDzeU

Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
https://youtu.be/j7sTHoeH0eA

Hello Seahorse! – Incendio
https://youtu.be/V6YSMXcn7DA

David Bowie – Five Years
https://youtu.be/4bcnO3VQ_fc

Bruce Springsteen — Atlantic City
https://youtu.be/M3eu1gW-bQ8

Playing for Change / Bunny Wailer / Manu Chao – Soul Rebel
https://youtu.be/7-dRks5QVQo

Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/a6Kv0vF41Bc

Zoé & Enrique Bunbury – Nada
https://youtu.be/EU0LljxpHIk

Erika Ender – Así eres tú
https://youtu.be/oVEP8nkcANs

The Chairmen of the Board – Give Me Just A Little More Time
https://youtu.be/gzIAiyxS-nk

Arcangel & Sech – Amantes & Amigos
https://youtu.be/dBiMxJAxMgg

La Ross Maria & Romeo Santos – Tú Vas A Tener Que Explicarme
https://youtu.be/T4eyHyJZmcg

Joan Osborne – One of Us
https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o

George Harrison – My Sweet Lord
https://youtu.be/A8sgSQeQdRg

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

