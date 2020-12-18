¿Wappin? Días fiestas en un año epidémico / Plague year holidays

Música para sobrevivir a las fiestas

Music to survive the holidays

Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz its Christmas

https://youtu.be/DurNzCqdde4

Los Silvertones – Old Buzzard

https://youtu.be/ws44pwGDzeU

Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen

https://youtu.be/j7sTHoeH0eA

Hello Seahorse! – Incendio

https://youtu.be/V6YSMXcn7DA

David Bowie – Five Years

https://youtu.be/4bcnO3VQ_fc

Bruce Springsteen — Atlantic City

https://youtu.be/M3eu1gW-bQ8

Playing for Change / Bunny Wailer / Manu Chao – Soul Rebel

https://youtu.be/7-dRks5QVQo

Bob Dylan – Like A Rolling Stone

https://youtu.be/a6Kv0vF41Bc

Zoé & Enrique Bunbury – Nada

https://youtu.be/EU0LljxpHIk

Erika Ender – Así eres tú

https://youtu.be/oVEP8nkcANs

The Chairmen of the Board – Give Me Just A Little More Time

https://youtu.be/gzIAiyxS-nk

Arcangel & Sech – Amantes & Amigos

https://youtu.be/dBiMxJAxMgg

La Ross Maria & Romeo Santos – Tú Vas A Tener Que Explicarme

https://youtu.be/T4eyHyJZmcg

Joan Osborne – One of Us

https://youtu.be/8lBuqscNe6o

George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

https://youtu.be/A8sgSQeQdRg

