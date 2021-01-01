¿Wappin? Dirty little virus — yet we persist

Slogging through an infectious mire in the general direction of the light.

Caminando a través de un fango infeccioso en la dirección general de la luz.

Es un pequeño virus sucio pero persistimos

Sech – Relación

https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4

Carla Morrison – No Me Llames

https://youtu.be/ENW7PqfbPvI

George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

https://youtu.be/s-KAvPbO8JY

Pavarotti & Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You Tonight

https://youtu.be/qQdnl0_IuRg

Lord Kichener – Love in the Cemetery

https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks

Kany García & Camilo – Titanic

https://youtu.be/JpexDfRHlFQ

Iggy Pop – Dirty Little Virus

https://youtu.be/J_2zS_XPxT0

Tito Rojas – Nadie Es Eterno

https://youtu.be/fWrhqatqoTE

The Chicks – Travelin’ Soldier

https://youtu.be/AbfgxznPmZM

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

https://youtu.be/XQOpeJ8YHrE

Joan Baez – Brothers in Arms

https://youtu.be/yjxNZH0qIe0

Mon Laferte – Cumbia Para Olvidar

https://youtu.be/CzyvvNRG5Gg

Mi Cultura en Casa: Concierto Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect

https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.