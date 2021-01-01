¿Wappin? Dirty little virus — yet we persist

0
fever dreams
Slogging through an infectious mire in the general direction of the light.
Caminando a través de un fango infeccioso en la dirección general de la luz.

Es un pequeño virus sucio pero persistimos

Sech – Relación
https://youtu.be/c6D8v6DhKc4

Carla Morrison – No Me Llames
https://youtu.be/ENW7PqfbPvI

George Harrison – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)
https://youtu.be/s-KAvPbO8JY

Pavarotti & Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You Tonight
https://youtu.be/qQdnl0_IuRg

Lord Kichener – Love in the Cemetery
https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks

Kany García & Camilo – Titanic
https://youtu.be/JpexDfRHlFQ

Iggy Pop – Dirty Little Virus
https://youtu.be/J_2zS_XPxT0

Tito Rojas – Nadie Es Eterno
https://youtu.be/fWrhqatqoTE

The Chicks – Travelin’ Soldier
https://youtu.be/AbfgxznPmZM

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
https://youtu.be/XQOpeJ8YHrE

Joan Baez – Brothers in Arms
https://youtu.be/yjxNZH0qIe0

Mon Laferte – Cumbia Para Olvidar
https://youtu.be/CzyvvNRG5Gg

Mi Cultura en Casa: Concierto Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect
https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0

 

~ ~ ~
