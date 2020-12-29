2020: a sampler from our 25th year

It started out looking like an ordinary dry season, but with ominous news for old folks coming from China and Europe. Photo by Eric Jackson.

Looking back at 2020

In early March Democrats Abroad held its presidential primary, with record turnouts. Biden won Panama by 17 votes. Sanders won globally, with 57 percent of the vote. Photo by Eric Jackson.

In short order it was not much of a problem. For a time, however, one of our more criticized editorial stands was to discourage hoarding and panic buying. A lot of the critics left Panama. Photo by Eric Jackson.

On our Facebook page, we got into this daily routine of caution reminders. Donald Trump supporters here and reaching down from the USA kept up a steady stream of denial, ridicule, conspiracy theories and attempted bullying. “Grow a pair” was one Florida guy’s taunt to American men in Panama who did not defy the decree requiring masks. The Panama News fought that stuff as our part of defending Panama and the people who live here. Graphic by Eric Jackson.

A Bird of Paradise heliconia at a plant nursery in El Valle. Some small businesses kept on going through the economic devastation. Photo by Eric Jackson.

