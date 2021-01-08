¿Wappin? Leader of the laundromat

Photo © John Lodder.
It all comes out in the wash
Todo sale en el lavado
The Detergents – Leader of the Laundromat
https://youtu.be/Qi5yDBvYUcE
Charly García – Demoliendo Hoteles
https://youtu.be/DeMCz0O7-FM
Rubén Blades – Sicarios
https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE
Playing for Change – Guantanamera
https://youtu.be/blUSVALW_Z4
Electric Light Orchestra – Poor Boy
https://youtu.be/vB1R3peoTkw
Kali Uchis & Jhay Cortez – la luz (Fín)
https://youtu.be/5KJDlLvjoHQ
Lana Del Rey – Let Me Love You Like A Woman
https://youtu.be/rhlM0rhl7Mk
The Pointer Sisters – Slow Hand
https://youtu.be/dbk29JZdl5A
The Shirelles – Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?
https://youtu.be/ed3GWsIfZtY
Samy & Sandra Sandoval – Sin Papel Firmado
https://youtu.be/clUrOf8hlPg
The Tubes – Don’t Touch Me There
https://youtu.be/KyQnIUq5xzQ
National Lampoon Lemmings – Pizza Man
https://youtu.be/MP1uEmQHtiw
Any Tovar – Corazón en Huelga
https://youtu.be/GFIKo4YEqFw
Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe – El Alumno
https://youtu.be/E5mzCC2K-kQ
Joss Stone – I Put a Spell on You
https://youtu.be/VEcBfyULsCc
Mon Laferte – Concierto en Viña del Mar 2017
https://youtu.be/OSoCF1lud0E
