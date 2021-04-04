¿Wappin? ¡Felices Pascuas! / Happy Easter!

His legendary return

Su regreso legendario

Tallis – Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet

University of King’s College Chapel Choir, directed by Paul Halley

https://youtu.be/rgRXLN6nlVU

Dahila Bashta – قام حقاً (Prince of Peace is Risen)

https://youtu.be/LOg1t0d77i0

Mahler: Symphony No.2 in C minor – “Resurrection”

Vienna Philharmonic, conducted by Zuben Mehta, with Ileana Cotrubas & Christa Ludwig

https://youtu.be/vZ2U28Ypc50

Easter Mass from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, 2019

Presided by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa

https://youtu.be/ic9QV-6H-fg

False Bay Circuit Easter 2019 – Ulihlathi lethu Thixo

Cape of Good Hope Synod

https://youtu.be/16CRjl4q9RA

Luis Arteaga – El Jarrito

https://youtu.be/G8gcESTdmT8

