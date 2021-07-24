A censorship “request” from the extended Varela family

And the editor quotes:

Dear PANAMA NEWS Team:

A pleasure to greet you,

With the utmost respect we formulate this request where until today personal information has been published on its website, where my image, my name, etc. are displayed.

In the following URL of your property / administration and / or edition:

https://www.thepanamanews.com/2017/02/is-panama-insulated-from-odebrechts-implosion/



This information threatens my privacy and intimacy, in addition to seriously damaging my honor, my company and my family. Today, it is not acceptable that my full name to continue to be associated with this URL, as I have not given my consent. In addition, it prevents me from a decent life and the possibility of expanding my business on the internet.



Here are the reasons that contribute to corroborate the request:

– The articles in question are seriously damaging the personal and professional scope of Mr. Niño, due to the permanence and easy access of said information on the web.

– The information shared in question is not supported by any decision of a judge declaring the veracity of the facts referring to Mr. Niño.

– Mr. Niño is not the protagonist of the information and his name and surname do not add more to the information presented and nevertheless it harms him.



REQUEST:



For this reason, I require based on the recent Law 81 of March 26, 2019, was published in Official Gazette 28743-A of March 29, 2019, and that according to art. 15.3 and 17 allow me to exercise the right of cancellation, requesting the person in charge of the web page where my personal data is published so negative its cancellation or limitation of treatment (which is, in short, that they are not displayed directly in international search engines such as Google or Yahoo ). Likewise, this new law justifies that, at the request of those affected, those responsible for the web pages must adopt technological measures, such as the use of robots.txt codes or no index instructions, etc. so that the URL in which my obsolete and seriously harmful information appears cannot be indexed by internet search engines and consequently,

That the cancellation of the personal data on which the right is exercised is agreed to within a period of ten days, as established in art. 16 of said Law starting from the collection of this request, and that I am notified in writing of the result of the cancellation practiced, or another respectful solution with the personal data of the injured party such as the cancellation of the link or the replacement of the name and surnames by initials or a technological dissociation or anonymization procedure.



If you have any questions about this process, please contact the National Authority for Transparency and Access to Information of the Government of Panama, on the following website: (http://www.antai.gob.pa/)

Please accept this request and please do not hesitate to contact if you need any supplementary or complementary documentation or information,



At your service,

Amelia Bianchi

Gestor

