¿Wappin? Endurance music / Música de resistencia

Come what may, all bad fortune is to be conquered by endurance.
Virgil
Songs by which to hold out in hard times
Canciones con las que aguantar en tiempos difíciles
Natalia Lafourcade & Jorge Drexler — Para Qué Sufrir
https://youtu.be/-WxT4uByG8A
Los Mozambiques – El Niño y el Perro
https://youtu.be/C5DjpTtGSX0
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/Y9944f3jbwY
Townes Van Zandt – Pancho and Lefty
https://youtu.be/0vyBY_6SUDI
Churupaca — Luna Nueva
https://youtu.be/mdCxpVDwuhw
Kinky Friedman — Ride ‘Em Jewboy
https://youtu.be/iamk3cZI1ec
Miley Cyrus — Fade Into You
https://youtu.be/-5y9J7TqbKQ
Peter Tosh – Lessons in My Life
https://youtu.be/i167f85hSuk
Bad Bunny – Yonaguni
https://youtu.be/doLMt10ytHY
Yomira John – Mala Paga
https://youtu.be/oLLoAicSnSI
Baby Huey — Hard Times
https://youtu.be/zMIzTh0Lafg
Erykah Badu — Didn’t Cha Know
https://youtu.be/Np21rH7Ldto
The Intruders — I’ll Always Love My Mama
https://youtu.be/gAUeWTkbpkg
Sabrina Claudio – Frozen
https://youtu.be/IezlWijcdQk
Tedeschi Trucks Band — Whipping Post
https://youtu.be/UtNIdyzdJ9Y
Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/kC24fdGFpfI
Daniel Castro — I’ll Play The Blues For You
https://youtu.be/ioOzsi9aHQQ
