¿Wappin? If they attacked the US Capitol, expect them to attack voters

0
VL
The Detroit funeral of civil rights worker Viola Liuzzo, a suburban mother of four who went south to help out with the Selma to Montgomery march and was gunned down in a Ku Klux Klan ambush while driving her car in Alabama on March 25, 1965. Her funeral expenses were covered by sympathetic labor unions. Many civil rights, organized labor and political leaders attended the funeral. Photo from the Bettman Archive.

A new generation of freedom riders will rise to the defense of the right to vote this year

Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/NdKEbnS1eBE

Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
https://youtu.be/-_R8xxeMFEU

Kafu Banton – Vivo en el Ghetto
https://youtu.be/bzscZXZRtRI

Mahalia Jackson – Trouble of the World
https://youtu.be/IHOgs5jxG-w

Peter Tosh – Equal Rights / Downpressor Man
https://youtu.be/axtYXn-Mejc

Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/hIqwzQ7g-Cc

Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
https://youtu.be/-sEP0-8VAow

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI

War – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM

Sweet Honey in the Rock – Keep Your Eyes on the Prize
https://youtu.be/xbq4vDG65_A

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh, Freedom
https://youtu.be/veiJLhXdwn8

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

night oil

 

CIAM

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

FB CCL

 

$$

 
PDC
 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR