¿Wappin? If they attacked the US Capitol, expect them to attack voters

The Detroit funeral of civil rights worker Viola Liuzzo, a suburban mother of four who went south to help out with the Selma to Montgomery march and was gunned down in a Ku Klux Klan ambush while driving her car in Alabama on March 25, 1965. Her funeral expenses were covered by sympathetic labor unions. Many civil rights, organized labor and political leaders attended the funeral. Photo from the Bettman Archive.
A new generation of freedom riders will rise to the defense of the right to vote this year
Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/NdKEbnS1eBE
Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
https://youtu.be/-_R8xxeMFEU
Kafu Banton – Vivo en el Ghetto
https://youtu.be/bzscZXZRtRI
Mahalia Jackson – Trouble of the World
https://youtu.be/IHOgs5jxG-w
Peter Tosh – Equal Rights / Downpressor Man
https://youtu.be/axtYXn-Mejc
Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/hIqwzQ7g-Cc
Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
https://youtu.be/-sEP0-8VAow
Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman
https://youtu.be/FnF0PDefPFI
War – Deliver The Word
https://youtu.be/nEhQxPR7ZQM
Sweet Honey in the Rock – Keep Your Eyes on the Prize
https://youtu.be/xbq4vDG65_A
The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh, Freedom
https://youtu.be/veiJLhXdwn8
