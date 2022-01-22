¿Wappin? If they attacked the US Capitol, expect them to attack voters

The Detroit funeral of civil rights worker Viola Liuzzo, a suburban mother of four who went south to help out with the Selma to Montgomery march and was gunned down in a Ku Klux Klan ambush while driving her car in Alabama on March 25, 1965. Her funeral expenses were covered by sympathetic labor unions. Many civil rights, organized labor and political leaders attended the funeral. Photo from the Bettman Archive.

A new generation of freedom riders will rise to the defense of the right to vote this year

