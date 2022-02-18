Gush Shalom, A bad week for Israel

Palestine solidarity at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, from the Wikimedia archives.

A difficult week — and the following week seems even worse

by Gush Shalom , the Israeli Peace Bloc

Hacking into

Mobile phones

And extracting

Personal information

From them

Started with

The Palestinians

And has reached

Deep into

Israeli society.

Israeli soldiers

Raided Nablus

And extra-judicially executed

Three Palestinians.

The Knesset approved

A law that

Prevents Arab citizens

Of Israel from marrying

Whomever they wish

And living in this country

With their chosen spouse.

Two Palestinian workers

Plunged to their death

From unsafe scaffolding

On a high rise

Being built by

A greedy contractor

On the rubble of a slum

Whose residents were

Forcibly evicted.

And in the same week:

The leadership of

British Jewry,

Which hitherto granted

Unconditional support

To all of Israel’s actions,

Informed a former minister

In the Israeli government

That racists of his ilk

Were personae non gratae.

