The Panama News blog links, February 19, 2022

Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Hellenic Shipping News, Wrist Acquires Centralam Panama
CNN, Un carguero repleto de coches de lujo arde a la deriva en medio del Atlántico
Bloomberg, Demise of Crystal Cruises leaves customers out $100 million – or more
La Estrella, Nuevos requisitos para viajeros a Panamá
Simple Flying, A profit despite COVID-19: Copa Airlines nets $40 million in 2021
Ottawa residents take a stand against an annoying right-wing movement against their government. It’s not so much that they love Trudeau, but they’re tired of the disruption. Photo from Molly Jong-Fast’s Twitter feed.
Economy / Economía
Metro Libre, Stempel no aguantó más: no le pagaban
Mongabay, Poca rigurosidad ambiental en créditos chinos para América Latina
La Estrella, Panamá crea un centro de vacunas y biofármicos
La Prensa, Capac reporta ‘fuerte caída’ en el sector de la construcción
The Guardian, London laundromat
Stiglitz, A balanced response to inflation
Manifestación en Santiago, en contra de la minería. Foto de la cuenta de Twitter de CIAM.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Utah State Today, The changing chemistry of plant-animal seed dispersal
BBC, Twitter expands its crackdown on trolling and hate
Mongabay, Jordan scrambles to save corals that can withstand climate change
PAHO, Reduced public health measures contributed to COVID-19 surge
Gizmodo, A million “extra” US deaths since the pandemic began
BBC, Por qué los adolescentes sarcásticos pueden ser los más inteligentes
NBC, Largest rogue wave ever observed swelled off British Columbia
News / Noticias
Tico Times, Alleged sterilization of indigenous women without their consent
FOCO, Órgano Judicial niega que exfuncionaria tenía acceso a casos penales
EFE, Panama readies schools for return to in-person learning
El Siglo, Elena Cruz: la nueva cacica de la comarca Ngäbe-Buglé
France 24, Honduran ex-president appears at extradition hearing on US drug charges
Crypto New Flash, USDOJ launches cryptocurrency enforcement team
Reuters, Thousands of Texas ballots rejected as new voter ID law causes confusion
Ms., The Poor People’s Campaign and a shift in the poverty narrative
Opinion / Opiniones
Marcotte, Trump’s new “spying” Clinton conspiracy theory
Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an insider now?
Binder, Un regalo marítimo al mundo
López, Abismales ganancias ante descontrol de medicamentos
Macías Fonseca, Luis Navas
Turner, No a la reelección en la Unachi
Culture / Cultura
Kolhatkar, Spotify’s business model is killing music
El País, Los zombies tienen derecho a ser amados
The Forward, The most successful Jewish ad campaign of all time
France 24, After a century, artefacts from Benin finally displayed at home
La Estrella, Red de Museos pide a Cortizo vetar ley sobre historiadores
To play the video click on https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/1494827070354079752
