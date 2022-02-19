The Panama News blog links, February 19, 2022

The Panama News blog links

a bilingual Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección bilingüe Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

If you are not bilingual Google Translate usually works

Si no eres bilingüe, el traductor de Google generalmente funciona

Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Hellenic Shipping News, Wrist Acquires Centralam Panama

CNN, Un carguero repleto de coches de lujo arde a la deriva en medio del Atlántico

Bloomberg, Demise of Crystal Cruises leaves customers out $100 million – or more

La Estrella, Nuevos requisitos para viajeros a Panamá

Simple Flying, A profit despite COVID-19: Copa Airlines nets $40 million in 2021

Ottawa residents take a stand against an annoying right-wing movement against their government. It’s not so much that they love Trudeau, but they’re tired of the disruption. Photo from Molly Jong-Fast’s Twitter feed.

Economy / Economía

Metro Libre, Stempel no aguantó más: no le pagaban

Mongabay, Poca rigurosidad ambiental en créditos chinos para América Latina

La Estrella, Panamá crea un centro de vacunas y biofármicos

La Prensa, Capac reporta ‘fuerte caída’ en el sector de la construcción

The Guardian, London laundromat

Stiglitz, A balanced response to inflation

Manifestación en Santiago, en contra de la minería. Foto de la cuenta de Twitter de CIAM.

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Utah State Today, The changing chemistry of plant-animal seed dispersal

BBC, Twitter expands its crackdown on trolling and hate

Mongabay, Jordan scrambles to save corals that can withstand climate change

PAHO, Reduced public health measures contributed to COVID-19 surge

Gizmodo, A million “extra” US deaths since the pandemic began

BBC, Por qué los adolescentes sarcásticos pueden ser los más inteligentes

NBC, Largest rogue wave ever observed swelled off British Columbia

News / Noticias

Tico Times, Alleged sterilization of indigenous women without their consent

FOCO, Órgano Judicial niega que exfuncionaria tenía acceso a casos penales

EFE, Panama readies schools for return to in-person learning

El Siglo, Elena Cruz: la nueva cacica de la comarca Ngäbe-Buglé

France 24, Honduran ex-president appears at extradition hearing on US drug charges

Crypto New Flash, USDOJ launches cryptocurrency enforcement team

Reuters, Thousands of Texas ballots rejected as new voter ID law causes confusion

Ms., The Poor People’s Campaign and a shift in the poverty narrative

Opinion / Opiniones

Marcotte, Trump’s new “spying” Clinton conspiracy theory

Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an insider now?

Binder, Un regalo marítimo al mundo

López, Abismales ganancias ante descontrol de medicamentos

Macías Fonseca, Luis Navas

Turner, No a la reelección en la Unachi

Culture / Cultura

Kolhatkar, Spotify’s business model is killing music

El País, Los zombies tienen derecho a ser amados

The Forward, The most successful Jewish ad campaign of all time

France 24, After a century, artefacts from Benin finally displayed at home

La Estrella, Red de Museos pide a Cortizo vetar ley sobre historiadores

To play the video click on https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/1494827070354079752

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.