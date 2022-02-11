Inflation in the fast lane

Woke up this morning and…

The price of fuel at the drive up pumps is up. Under Panama’s system there are slight regional variations but in Panama province and Colon 95 octane gasoline is now more than a dollar a liter – $1.033, or $3.90 a gallon. The farther away from the importers’ terminals, the more expensive, most of all in Changuinola where that same liter of 95 octane will set you back $1.083. This reporter rides the buses, which fill up on subsidized prices and have price controlled fares. The higher price gets paid one way or another, through reduced public services and a higher national debt even for those who don’t directly pay.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes