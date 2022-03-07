An open letter from Israeli peace activists to Russian peace activists

Palestinians and Israelis protesting in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, February 2022. Photo by Tali Kaminer.

Open letter to the Russian anti-war movement

by hundreds of Israeli peace activists, including well-known leaders

Dear friends,

We are writing to you as citizens of Israel who oppose the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, and are committed to the struggle against Jewish supremacy and for the rights of the Palestinian people. Many of us have experience in resisting the occupation through actions such as refusal to serve in the military, public testimony regarding its crimes, street protests and public pressure; and within left-wing, feminist, anti-militarist and other organizations. Like you, over the last few days we have watched with dismay and disgust as the Russian army launched its criminal invasion of Ukraine, but besides the firm resistance of the Ukrainian people, the striking activity of the anti-war movement in Russia has also been a great light in the darkness. Without comparing our situation to yours – and the differences are many – we take inspiration from your resistance. The courage with which you are acting proves that the Putin regime has not been able to break the spirit of Russian society, which continues to harbor real hope for an immediate homecoming of the troops, a return to the negotiation table and a peaceful solution. We wish you success and promise to do all we can to amplify your voice in the public sphere in Israel and abroad. Please do not hesitate to get in touch if we can be of any assistance to you.

In solidarity,

[Adam Keller et al, 275 signers as of March 3 but more added and adding]

