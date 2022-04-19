The Panama News blog links, April 19, 2022

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transport / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Estrella, Trabajadores del Canal de Panamá convocan protesta
Reuters, Ship engine makers cut ties with Russia
MundoMarítimo, China se sumerge en un caos logístico
Reuters, Stranded seafarers escape Ukraine
Economy / Economía
TVN, Des-dolarización de la mitad del mundo: ¿Impactará a Panamá?
Telecomlead, Digicel to exit from Panama as Claro and Cable & Wireless unite
La Estrella, Futbolistas de Panamá van a huelga
Radio Temblor, Los Bribrí buscan anular títulos de propiedad a foráneos
CNN, S&P says that Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt
Channel News Asia, Bank of Japan’s Kuroda warns of weak economy
AP, AMLO falls shorts on his try to undo power company “free trade”
The Lever, Oil mogul bankrolls attempt to buy Democratic primary
Tuugi Chuluun: Do poison pills work? The Twitter example.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
The New York Times, Shriek! Slap! Pow! The small bat wins.
Gizmodo: The wild, uncertain future of carbon dioxide removal
Prensa Latina, Cuban evidence confirms positive impact of pediatric vaccination
The Guardian: Forensic teams uncover gruesome secrets of Bucha in Ukraine
Daily Beast, This ‘e-nose’ can sniff out fine whiskies from fraudulent ones
News / Noticias
La Estrella: China y Ucrania, en la agenda de Blinken en Panamá
FOCO, Evaluarán a jueces y magistrados
TVN, Aumento de sueldos en el Municipio de Arraiján
Metro Libre, Comarca Emberá Wounaan cuenta con nuevas autoridades
Colombia Reports, Petro accused of making deal with corrupt politicians, drug lord
Colombia Reports, The shady forces behind the Gutiérrez campaign
Second Nexus, Senator slammed after texts to Trump White House leak
When considering the Ukraine War, you need to think in terms of Russian and Ukrainian culture and history. The monument with Mother Russia and her sword atop Mamaev Hill should not be thought of in US terms as some sort of analog to the Statue of Liberty. In the Battle of Stalingrad about a million people died on this hill as Soviet forces fought to the death against Nazi Germany. City of Volgograd photo.
Ukraine background special / Fondo especial de Ucrania
Pozner, How the United States created Vladimir Putin (2018)
Chomsky & Fletcher, A left response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Faraldo Jarillo, El conflicto entre Rusia y Ucrania explicado con sencillez
Omar, To get justice for war crimes…
CNN, Bill Browder on what really drives Putin
Nueva Sion, La izquierda frente a la guerra
Targ, War and Peace
Opinion / Opiniones
TYT, Katie Porter roasts the bad guys
Dolan, A pandemic of the poor
WOLA, The post-Title 42 US-Mexico border
NACLA, In Bolivia Áñez’s trial sparks debate about justice
Concepción, Panamá recibe antorcha de conferencia sobre océanos
Sagel, Adultos mayores ante la tecnología
Turner, Un fallo hacia un estado fallido
Zúñiga, Gobernando en tiempos de democracia
Culture / Cultura
Remezcla, Beauty in Latin America has always been rooted in the Earth
El Tiempo, Entrevista con Rubén Blades
The Forward: Remembering Mimi Reinhardt, who typed Schindler’s List
ARTnews, Sarcophagus discovered beneath Notre-Dame will soon be opened
Drier, Look past the sanitized version of who and what Jackie Robinson was
El Siglo, La chorrerana que cantará con Ulpiano
