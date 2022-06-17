International outcry against Assange extradition decision

Julian Assange’s original sin: publishing a US military video of a war crime that the Pentagon denied ever happened. Members of this Reuters news team working in Iraq and some nearby children were killed, 12 fatalities in all. WikiLeaks statement on the latest UK move to send Assange to the USA

"We're going to fight this… I'm going to spend every waking hour fighting for Julian until he is free, until justice is served" | Julian Assange's wife responding to decision to approve his extradition to the US for publishing, where he faces a 175 year sentence @StellaMoris1 pic.twitter.com/vmNz7dA0x1 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

Jennifer Robinson, attorney for Assange and WikiLeaks: "This is the outcome that we have been concerned about for the last decade. This decision is a grave threat to freedom of speech, not just for Julian but for every journalist and editor and media worker in this country." pic.twitter.com/5MhSWVNQsN — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) June 17, 2022

Julian Assange's brother, @GabrielShipton, responds to breaking news that the U.K. has approved the WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the U.S. to face espionage charges.



"People can no longer rely on the U.K. government or the U.K. judiciary to protect journalism." pic.twitter.com/rBcgN8Wbm4 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) June 17, 2022

CIA torture whistleblower John Kiriakou on Assange extradition: "I know from personal experience, Julian Assange cannot and will not get a fair trial in the Eastern District of Virginia" #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/79ZxfSaMmZ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

