International outcry against Assange extradition decision

Julian Assange’s original sin: publishing a US military video of a war crime that the Pentagon denied ever happened. Members of this Reuters news team working in Iraq and some nearby children were killed, 12 fatalities in all.
WikiLeaks statement on the latest UK move to send Assange to the USA
Editor’s note: Eric Jackson concurs. Hope he isn’t the only journalist in Panama to speak up.
