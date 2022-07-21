Biden has COVID

President Biden speaking at the White House on July 11. White House photo.

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

by the Common Dreams staff

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is “experiencing very mild symptoms,” the White House said in a statement.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary. “He has begun taking [Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill] Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Jean-Pierre went on to pledge that the White House will “provide a daily update on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

The United States has officially recorded more than 89 million COVID-19 infections and at least a million deaths.

