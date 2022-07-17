¿Wappin? Interesting times / Tiempos interesantes

Life in Panama these days. This is not over. Photo from Rodolfo Aguilera Franceschi’s Twitter feed.
Que pasa / What’s Happening
The Who – Slip Kid
https://youtu.be/U4zT025rjJk
Lulu – To Sir With Love
https://youtu.be/EV1qmmMwc9M
Marianne Faithfull – Working Class Hero
https://youtu.be/3N_rNz2oAGA
Víctor Jara – Manifiesto
https://youtu.be/2xLyLKsfDuE
Yomira John – Mama Congo
https://youtu.be/PlaKQSsVF-A
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/kkCTlBUyKuk
Willie Williams – Armagideon Time
https://youtu.be/jmjx1r1omgY
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI
Avril Lavigne – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/69FGX47pFnM
The Chicks – Not Ready to Make Nice
https://youtu.be/UFpaHMqz0nM
Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/pIw0JL-O6mo
Atahualpa Yupanqui – Preguntitas sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/hAlPysjCFHg
Carla Morrison – Todo Pasa
https://youtu.be/Bd_xmsyI5HM
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/X1zFnyEe3nE
Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Maestra Vida
https://youtu.be/9c8s-gUyJw4
Bob Marley – Crazy Baldheads
https://youtu.be/9soZE0BHV2A
Doors – When the Music’s Over
https://youtu.be/qpEdyPCbj60
~ ~ ~
