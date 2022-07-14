It’s Bastille Day! No better time to free all political prisoners…

Leonard Peltier, American Indian Movement, held by the USA.

So many causes, so many situations, so many people behind bars for their politics

Daria Chultsova and Katsiaryna Andreyeva, journalists held by Belarus.

Hong Kong democracy activist Alexandra Wong, held by China.

Palestinian Intifada leader Marwan Barghouti, held by Israel.

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes